Double donation: We invite you to do good on Purim

For Purim, the Yours Consumer Club is launching a particularly moving collaboration with the Larger Than Life Association, inviting the public to purchase sweet Mishloach Manot for them and donate twice: Every sweet package purchased will be delivered to children hospitalized in hospitals across the country, including to families affected by the "Iron Swords" war, with the aim of easing their daily struggles. Simultaneously, the proceeds from the sales will be donated directly to the Larger Than Life Association to assist children with cancer and support their families.

The Larger Than Life Association was established in 2000 by parents of children with cancer, out of the need to provide a broader support system for dealing with the disease. Since then, the association has been working tirelessly to improve the quality of life for children and their families across the country, regardless of religion, race, or nationality.

"A Privilege for Us"

The packages can be purchased through the Yours Consumer Club website. The cost of each package is only NIS 15-20 and contains Bamba, Doritos, popping candy, mini Click, Gardena snack, Mentos, Loacker Minis, Hudles Clown candy, Crunch Wafer, and a noisemaker.

Sigalit Cohen Baruch, Acting CEO of the Yours Consumer Club: "As a leading consumer club, it is important for us to create collaborations with social value and give back to the community. The collaboration with Larger Than Life is a privilege for us, and it allows us to offer a sweet moment filled with love and put a smile on the faces of the children and their families."