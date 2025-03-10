A stunning winter pot: Fish kebab and beans in a tangy sauce

Chef Itai Dagan shows us step by step how to prepare a beautiful and elaborate dish of fish kebabs, which are cooked thoroughly in a tangy sauce with Swiss chard, all combined with "Chef's Beans"—large white beans with a delicate texture that are simply irresistible.

Ingredients:

For the kebab:

400 grams finely chopped fish (such as sea bream or sea bass)

A handful of chopped parsley

A handful of chopped cilantro

1 teaspoon cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon black pepper

1 tablespoon olive oil

For the sauce:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 teaspoons sweet paprika

2 teaspoons cumin

1 teaspoon turmeric

2 teaspoons salt

4 crushed garlic cloves or 6 confit garlic cloves

6 roasted peppers (air-fried or fire-roasted), peeled and cut into strips

2 roasted and peeled hot peppers (also air-fried or fire-roasted). If you don't like spicy food, skip them. If you love spice, add another one.

Slices from half a lemon

1/2 cup Chef's Beans

2 cups water

A handful of roughly chopped Swiss chard leaves

Fish kebab and beans in a tangy sauce (credit: NIMROD SAUNDERS, Styling: Yael Magen) Preparation Instructions:

1. Soak the Chef's Beans in plenty of cold water overnight. Drain the soaking water, transfer to a pot with plenty of water and bay leaves, bring to a boil, and cook for about two hours until fully softened. Drain.

2. Preparing the kebab: In a large bowl, mix the chopped fish with all the ingredients, making sure to knead it well to unify the mixture.

3. Heat a little olive oil in a pan and sear the kebabs on all sides until lightly browned, just to seal them, but without fully cooking them. Remove from the pan and set aside.

4. Preparing the sauce: Pour the olive oil into the pan and add the smoked paprika, cumin, turmeric, and salt. Lightly fry until fragrant. Add the garlic (regular or confit) and continue to sauté briefly.

5. Add the roasted peppers and lemon slices to the pan, along with the beans and two cups of water. Bring to a gentle boil and cook for 5 minutes.

6. Add the Swiss chard and mix well.

7. Place the seared kebabs into the sauce and simmer over low heat for about 15–20 minutes, until fully cooked and the sauce slightly reduces.

8. Serve the kebabs alongside rice or fresh bread to soak up the delicious sauce.

Itai Dagan, in collaboration with Sugat.