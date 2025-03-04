Coming soon to Israel: Partner opens pre-orders for iPhone 16e

The telecommunications group Partner is preparing for the launch of Apple’s new device, the iPhone 16e, and has started pre-orders on its website. Starting today (Thursday), sales will also expand to phone service centers, kiosks, and Partner service centers nationwide. As Apple’s official importer in Israel, Partner will offer the device with a three-year manufacturer’s warranty and a nationwide network of repair labs.

Customers purchasing the device through Partner will receive free express home delivery and a complimentary AirTag, Apple’s smart tracking tag. In addition, Partner is offering an enhanced trade-in benefit, allowing customers to receive a refund of up to NIS 4,000 for an old device when purchasing the iPhone 16e, depending on the model and its condition. The trade-in offer is redeemable exclusively at Partner stores.

Additionally, the company is offering an extra NIS 100 discount for customers who subscribe to the Private Care service— a repair plan for flagship devices, which includes the Platinum Plan. This plan covers free screen crack repairs and additional fixes for issues such as audio malfunctions, speakers, charging ports, GPS, Bluetooth, and more.

The iPhone 16e features the new A18 chip, also found in the iPhone 16 models, alongside improved battery life and advanced Apple Intelligence capabilities (Apple’s AI model). It also includes a single 48-megapixel sensor camera system with 2× optical zoom, delivering exceptionally high image quality. In terms of design, the device boasts a durable metallic finish and is available in two colors: black and white, with an option to choose colorful protective cases.

Apple promises that the iPhone 16e’s battery life will be among the best seen in 6.1-inch devices, offering greater durability compared to the iPhone SE 3. The use of the A18 chip and an advanced internal design allows the device to provide longer battery life on a single charge. Additionally, Apple has integrated the new C1 chip, its first in-house designed cellular modem—developed in collaboration with its R&D center in Israel—offering faster and more efficient 5G connectivity while reducing power consumption.