OpenAI launches ChatGPT 4.5 – promising improved performance

The world’s most popular chat model continues to advance rapidly: OpenAI announced tonight (Wednesday) the launch of ChatGPT 4.5, the latest version of its advanced language model. This new release introduces significant upgrades in response accuracy, processing speed, and personalization for users. The new version features substantial improvements in contextual understanding, ensuring that responses are more precise and relevant, with a more complex and advanced analysis capability compared to previous generations. Additionally, response speed has been significantly improved thanks to internal algorithm optimizations, allowing users to receive answers almost instantly.

The 4.5 model upgrades also include expanded multilingual support, with significant improvements in generating natural text in languages such as French, Spanish, Arabic, and even languages with more complex syntax. This enhancement ensures the model can serve a broader audience and generate higher-quality content tailored to user needs worldwide. Content creation capabilities in this version have been expanded, enabling the model to generate articles, scripts, stories, and long-form content in a structured and convincing manner.

In terms of security and reliability, OpenAI has invested in developing advanced filtering mechanisms to prevent the spread of misinformation and harmful content. The new algorithms enable monitoring and reducing factual errors, making ChatGPT 4.5 more reliable and useful for professional and business audiences.

Artificial Intelligence. Improved reasoning and creativity mechanisms (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

According to a benchmark test conducted by OpenAI, where human participants compared ChatGPT 4.5 to previous models, the new version demonstrated a significant advantage in three key areas:

Daily queries , where ChatGPT 4.5 achieved a 57.02% success rate

, where achieved a Professional queries , where it reached a 63.2% improvement

, where it reached a Creative tasks, where a 56.83% enhancement was observed

These figures indicate that the new model is better equipped to handle complex tasks and generate more intuitive and creative responses. The new model will be gradually rolled out to users worldwide in the coming weeks, with developers gaining access today.

Alongside the launch of ChatGPT 4.5, OpenAI is already preparing for the next step with ChatGPT 5, set to be released in a few months. The next version will introduce the integration of the "Reasoning" model – O3, allowing for more advanced text analysis and better integration across different domains of knowledge. Additionally, OpenAI aims to develop a unified AI system that will simplify user experience, eliminating the need for selecting separate models for different tasks. Moreover, significant improvements in data security and information reliability are expected, ensuring more accurate and trustworthy responses.

ChatGPT 5 is scheduled for release at the end of May and is expected to coincide with Microsoft's Build Developer Conference, where additional AI innovations will be showcased.