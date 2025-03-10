Gets better with every reheat: Bean and vegetable soup with minimal effort

Bean soups have a special charm. They are homey, delicious, filling for a long time, and packed with goodness.

This soup is just that. It relies on excellent canned white beans, which shorten the process while delivering maximum results in minimal time. With the welcome addition of tasty vegetables and Parmesan, you get a rich and wonderful soup that is a meal on its own.

Ingredients (Serves 4):

1 onion, diced

2 cloves garlic, chopped

2 tbsp olive oil

4 zucchini, cut into medium cubes

2 carrots, cut into medium cubes

1 potato, peeled and cut into medium cubes

1 celery stalk, sliced 1 cm thick

1 tsp paprika

1 bay leaf

1.2 liters vegetable broth or water

1/2 cup cooking cream or coconut cream (optional)

1 can cooked white beans, drained

50g finely grated Parmesan

Preparation:

1. In a medium pot, heat the oil and sauté the onion until golden, about 3–4 minutes. Add the zucchini, potato, carrot, celery, paprika, and garlic, and continue stirring for about two minutes over high heat. Add the vegetable broth or water and bay leaf, and bring to a boil. Cook over medium heat for about 25 minutes, or until the vegetables soften.

2. Transfer half of the soup to a blender or use an immersion blender to puree half of it, then return it to the pot. Add the beans and cream, and continue cooking for about 10 minutes over medium heat. Finally, add the Parmesan (reserving some for garnish), season with salt and pepper, and serve hot.

The soup keeps for three days in the fridge and improves with every reheat.

Michal Levy Elhalel, in collaboration with Sugat.