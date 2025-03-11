Italy at its best, perfect for our winter

Some robust Italian wines will undoubtedly delight wine lovers on these cold winter days.

Il Poggiarello Winery is located in Emilia, Italy. It is part of a larger system that produces 12 million bottles a year under four brands. The winery was founded in 1980 as a boutique winery belonging to two families—Ferrari and Perini—in the heart of northern Italy, an area also known for producing Parmesan (Parmigiano Reggiano) and balsamic vinegar.

These wines do not fall into the cheap category, but they possess undeniable quality. Five wines are reviewed—two whites and three reds. All of them showcase excellent fruit alongside relatively restrained winemaking that respects the grape varieties: Sauvignon Blanc and Malvasia in the whites; Barbera, Pinot Nero, and Bionarda in the reds. These are quality wines, all wonderfully suited for the cold days we’ve been experiencing lately, reflecting Italian excellence—not necessarily from wine regions we are used to seeing imported to Israel. Cheers!

Il Poggiarello, Coma Il Vento, Sauvignon Blanc IGT 2023

Il Poggiarello, Coma Il Vento, Sauvignon Blanc IGT 2023 (credit: Il Poggiarello Winery) Sauvignon Blanc grapes from vineyards with limestone soil in Emilia, Italy. Fermentation with cultured yeast and aging for several months in stainless steel tanks. Golden-straw color. The nose offers white fruit, citrus, spices, and a slight honeyed note. Medium-bodied. 13% alcohol by volume.

Price? NIS 120.

Best paired with: Fish and seafood, chicken, white meats.

Critic’s note: Good fruit, not overly ripe or concentrated, precise supporting acidity, good dryness, a touch of minerality. A solid food-friendly wine.

Value for money: 3/5 (Not bad).

Il Poggiarello, La Malbègia, Malvasia Emilia IGT 2022

Il Poggiarello, La Malbègia, Malvasia Emilia IGT 2022 (credit: Il Poggiarello Winery) A dry white wine based on Malvasia grapes from Emilia, Italy. A 48-hour cold maceration on the skins. Aged for several months in stainless steel tanks. Golden-straw color. The nose presents white fruit, citrus, and floral notes. Medium-full body. 13.5% alcohol by volume.

Price? NIS 120.

Best paired with: Fish, seafood, shellfish, white meats, veal-based dishes.

Critic’s note: Excellent fruit, sharp and precise acidity, surprising minerality, depth, complexity, and multiple layers. Nothing less than an excellent wine that offers very good value for money.

Value for money: 4/5 (Very good).

Il Poggiarello, Il Val’Andrea, Gutturnio Superiore DOC 2022

Il Poggiarello, Il Val’Andrea, Gutturnio Superiore DOC 2022 (credit: Il Poggiarello Winery) Barbera and Bionarda grapes from the Gutturnio region (a new area) in Emilia, Italy. Aged for 12 months in oak barrels (second and third fill). Deep red color. The nose presents red fruit and leather. Medium-full body. 14% alcohol by volume.

Price? NIS 120.

Best paired with: Beef carpaccio and tartare, minute steak, grilled meats.

Critic’s note: A wine where the fruity profile takes center stage. It boasts good fruit—abundant but not overpowering—mainly from the Barbera grape. It’s an unpretentious wine with clear presence of red fruits and spices that are elegantly expressed. The considerable body, along with its complexity, makes it much more than just a simple bistro or trattoria wine. It has volume, but it is well-balanced and therefore also offers good gastronomic potential.

Value for money: 3/5 (Not bad).

Il Poggiarello, Lo Straniero, Pinot Nero Emilia IGT 2022

Il Poggiarello, Lo Straniero, Pinot Nero Emilia IGT 2022 (credit: Il Poggiarello Winery) Pinot Noir grapes from Emilia. Aged for 12 months in oak barrels (second and third fill). Garnet-red color. The nose presents red fruit, spices, and a smoky touch. Full-bodied. 13.5% alcohol by volume.

Price? NIS 150.

Best paired with: Steaks, dry-aged cuts on the bone, lamb and beef stews.

Critic’s note: French Pinot Noir is called Pinot Nero in Italy, and here it appears in a very fine expression. Complexity, depth, softness, and even a mysterious dark dimension lurking beneath. A high-quality wine, enjoyable to drink now but undoubtedly benefiting from another year or two of proper storage. It has an aging potential of at least seven more years.

Value for money: 2.5/5 (Reasonable).

Il Poggiarello, La Barbona, Gutturnio Riserva DOC 2021

Il Poggiarello, La Barbona, Gutturnio Riserva DOC 2021 (credit: Il Poggiarello Winery) Barbera and Bionarda grapes from the Gutturnio region in Emilia, Italy. Aged for 14 months in oak barrels (second and third fill). Deep red color. The nose presents concentrated red fruit, spices, leather, and tobacco. Full-bodied. 14.5% alcohol by volume.

Price? NIS 170.

Best paired with: Steaks, dry-aged cuts on the bone, lamb and beef stews.

Critic’s note: A very serious wine that presents a completely different side of Barbera, alongside Bionarda. The fruit is evident, but depth, complexity, volume, and power speak here in full force. A well-balanced wine, excellent for a proper meat-based meal.

Value for money: 3.5/5 (Good. Not cheap, but excellent).