4 foods to consume regularly as an athlete for better muscle recovery

Every athlete has a dream of becoming a professional one day. Winning trophies and medals requires a lot of practice and a high level of dedication. However, athletes must not neglect the importance of regular breaks and body recovery procedures.

There are multiple ways to achieve that goal, such as professional massages, a good night's sleep, cold showers, etc. Yet, one of the habits you need to implement in your everyday routine is preparing and consuming the appropriate foods to support your muscle recovery.

In this article, we will discuss the options that can truly bring benefits. Each one contains a set of different minerals and vitamins crucial for bone and muscle strength. Let’s analyze one by one.

Bone Broth

Due to their health benefits, bone broths have become a “nutritional trend” in the last couple of years. It can be in the form of sauce, soup, gravies, or even a nutritious drink. This specialty allows you to use the bones and connective tissues of any animal, including pork, beef, chicken, lamb and others. Focusing on hooves, beaks, and feet is recommended for the best results.

So, what does this meal support? Based on certain scientific pieces of research, it supports joint pain, helps with quicker muscle recovery, and promotes a good night's sleep. The reason for that is simple: the bones are rich in magnesium, calcium, protein collagens, and a set of vitamins.

The only drawback of this meal is long-lasting preparation. It can last up to 24 hours (longer cooking will improve the taste).

Sweet Potato and Squash

The importance of proteins for muscle recovery is unquestionable. Yet, athletes should not neglect the importance of carbs either. They help them rebuild and re-energize their entire body.

For the best results, you should focus on starchy vegetables. A good example of that is squash and sweet potatoes. Both foods are rich in carbohydrates. Simultaneously, they are full of different nutrients like potassium and vitamin A that are essential for muscle recovery.

It is up to you how you will prepare it. The sweet potatoes can be mashed, baked, or roasted. You can even make a toast by slicing it. Best of all, they do not require long and complex preparation.

Eggs

The simplest food that you can eat for breakfast, snack, lunch or dinner is eggs. Eggs are rich in essential minerals for muscle recovery, including fatty acids, proteins, selenium, vitamin A, zinc, and others. Studies have confirmed that only one egg has around six to seven grams of protein, which is enough to repair and rebuild muscle tissue.

Edamame

This East-Asian mean has to be on the list of the best foods for muscle recovery. It comes with a high dose of soy protein and is a great alternative for athletes who can’t or don’t want to consume dairy products.

Edamame ensures a great gut-friendly fiber and a great dose of potassium as well. You can find the freeze-dried ones and consume them individually as a snack or add them to a grain bowl or salad. You can also get the frozen ones and add them to a soup. In every case, the benefits we mentioned are present.

Conclusion

These four types of food will ensure better recovery and growth of all of your muscles. Consuming them on a regular basis will ensure that you reduce the risks of injuries and improve the performance you have on the court. Which of the options seems like the most convenient one to you?

