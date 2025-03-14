Super-Pharm launches a line of natural baby products in collaboration with German brand NIP

Life, Super-Pharm's private label, in collaboration with the German baby product brand NIP, is launching a line of pacifiers and bottles developed to offer a more natural and improved experience for your baby. Manufactured in Germany, the new line was designed with an understanding of the needs of both babies and parents, using the highest quality materials. The products in the line are made of plastic containing at least 90% recycled raw materials—natural latex and sugarcane—and the outer packaging is made of 90% recycled paper.

The series includes bottles and pacifiers with soft and flexible natural latex nipples. Due to its natural flexibility, latex is considered baby-friendly, allowing for a more natural grip in the mouth and helping babies transition more easily between breastfeeding and using a pacifier or bottle. The pacifiers come in various colors and are available in sizes 0-6 months and 5-18 months. The bottles are available in 150 ml and 260 ml sizes. A pack of two pacifiers or a bottle with an additional nipple will be sold for NIS 44.90. To mark the launch, from March 5, 2025, to March 18, 2025, products from the series will be available at an introductory price of NIS 39.90 per item. Available in stores and online at Super-Pharm.

Products in the Series:

Pack of Two Latex Pacifiers

A pacifier with a round, soft nipple that mimics the shape of the breast, providing a natural and comfortable feeling. The pacifier is tooth-friendly due to its flat base, which reduces pressure on the teeth and jaw. The rounded base edge helps prevent pressure on facial skin, while large ventilation holes allow maximum airflow, keeping the skin dry and healthy.

Pack of Two Silicone Pacifiers

A pacifier with a flat, flexible nipple made of extra-soft silicone that is friendly to teeth and the jaw. The pacifier base is uniquely designed to prevent pressure and moisture buildup on the skin. It features a butterfly-shaped design and comes in soft pastel colors. Additionally, the pacifier includes a sterilization case with two compartments—ideal for travel, simple microwave sterilization, and hygienic separate storage.

Bottles with Latex Nipples

The bottles in this series come with a round, extra-soft, flexible latex nipple featuring an anti-colic opening, allowing air to flow into the nipple in sync with suction, easing continuous drinking without frequent pauses. The nipple is available in two sizes (S, M): the smaller size is suitable for breast milk, infant formula, tea, and water, while the larger size allows medium-flow drinking, ideal for powdered milk formula. The nipple design aims to provide a comfortable sucking experience that closely mimics breastfeeding. The bottles are BPA-free and come in two sizes: 150 ml (with two size S nipples) and 260 ml (with two nipples in sizes S and M).

Using a pacifier has many benefits. According to the Ministry of Health, babies are born with a natural sucking reflex, which they use frequently throughout the day, such as during breastfeeding. Among other benefits, a pacifier can help with sleep, reduce pain perception in infants as a natural pain reliever, soothe, and lower anxiety in stressful situations (such as separation from parents).

Alex Korzh, Head of Life and Private Brands at Super-Pharm: "The collaboration between Life and NIP was born out of a desire to provide parents and babies with the best—pacifiers and bottles that combine uncompromising quality and safety. The new series, manufactured in Germany, meets the highest standards and was created using advanced and sustainable materials."

The German brand NIP, founded in 1932, specializes in the development of high-quality baby products and is backed by extensive knowledge and years of experience. Life, Super-Pharm's private label, offers a quality alternative at affordable prices across a wide range of categories, including baby care, cosmetics, food, toiletries, cleaning products, and more.