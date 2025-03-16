Summer vacation at winter prices: Save thousands on your trip

Fattal Hotels has launched a special promotion in preparation for the summer holidays under the slogan "Book Summer Vacations in Winter." As part of the promotion, significant discounts of up to 50% will be offered on vacations in July-August, on selected dates, at various Fattal hotels across Israel.

The promotion is available exclusively on the Fattal on Time & Friends website and not on the main Fattal Hotels website or through phone reservations. The discounts are intended for members of the Fattal & Friends club and new members who join. Leonardo Plaza Eilat Hotel (credit: Fattal Hotels Chain)

To take advantage of the discounts, customers must visit the Fattal on Time & Friends website during the promotion period, log into their Fattal & Friends club account, choose from a variety of summer vacation deals, and make a reservation.

Anat Aharon, Head of Marketing and Sales at Fattal Hotels, stated: "Fattal on Time & Friends promotions have become a true tradition, and we are pleased, once again, to offer Fattal & Friends club members hundreds of summer vacation deals at our hotels across Israel at especially attractive prices."