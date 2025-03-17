The Anker Eufy S1 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop: A new level of convenience in the AI era

One of the things I love most about the technological advancements in cleaning devices is how much household time they free up for us—especially vacuum-mop robots, which are getting smarter with each generation.

Hamilton Group, the official importer of the ANKER brand to Israel, has announced its entry into the robot vacuum market with the eufy brand from ANKER. The models ANKER is introducing come in three different versions to suit a variety of Israeli consumers, all of which are controlled via the EufyHome app for full operation management.

However, the vacuum-mop we’ll focus on is the premium model in the lineup: The eufy S1 Pro. This robot boasts advanced technologies and a unique design. Its docking station is compact, smart, and elegantly designed, incorporating multiple functions and features, including disinfecting clean water in the docking station, automatically adding cleaning solution, and automatically emptying dust and debris into the dust bag.

Additionally, the mop roller is automatically soaked in disinfected water and cleaning solution for efficient dirt removal. The robot vacuum-mop also features automatic refilling of disinfected water and cleaning solution in its internal water tank, heat drying of the mop roller after self-cleaning to prevent unpleasant odors and bacterial growth, automatic emptying of dirty water from the vacuum-mop into the docking station’s dirty water tank, and an intuitive touch interface for quick operation and cleaning control.

The S1 Pro includes unique features such as a hidden laser sensor that allows it to navigate under furniture and beds as low as 10 cm and scan and detect obstacles up to 12 meters away. It also has a smart algorithm for thorough cleaning along baseboards, walls, doorways, and stair edges. The robot automatically detects carpets and lifts its mop roller by 12 mm to prevent wetting.

The robot boasts a powerful suction system that effortlessly vacuums dust, dirt, pet hair, and crumbs. Additionally, it is equipped with an AI object recognition algorithm, allowing it to identify any object larger than 2.54 cm.

The app provides full control for customizing cleaning schedules, repeating cleaning cycles, enabling child safety locks, setting no-go zones, and storing up to five maps per floor. The AI system can also adapt cleaning modes accordingly.

The vacuum-mop also features automatic carpet detection and a mop roller lift of 12 mm to prevent wetting and secondary contamination. Additionally, it can overcome obstacles up to 2 cm high, such as door thresholds, frames, and tracks.

The fact that vacuum-mop robots are becoming smarter—not just in cleaning but also in autonomous maintenance—saves us even more time, and that’s always a good thing.