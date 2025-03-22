MacBook Air with M4 chip – at a lower price, and an exceptionally powerful Mac Studio

Apple CEO Tim Cook set the internet on fire with a mysterious tweet on X (Twitter). In a short video with the caption "There's something in the Air" and the simple promise: "This week," Cook ignited the imagination of millions of Apple fans, leaving everyone wondering—what exactly is about to land?

Yesterday, we got the first clue when Apple announced a new iPad Air with an M3 chip—a significant upgrade for its popular tablet. But today, the company revealed the main course: a new MacBook Air with an M4 chip, a fresh color, and an unexpected surprise—a lower price. In addition, Apple didn’t stop at laptops and introduced the new Mac Studio, an ultra-powerful computer that brings real innovation. The new MacBook Air (credit: APPLE, Official Website)

MacBook Air M4: Faster, smarter, and cheaper

The new MacBook Air models come equipped with the M4 chip, delivering a significant leap in performance. The key upgrade here is the ability to connect two external displays—even while the Air's own screen is open, a feature previously reserved for more advanced models. The laptop still retains its slim and familiar design, but Apple has refreshed its look with a new color—Sky Blue, an addition that will leave many users debating their next color choice. The camera has also been upgraded: it now features a 12-megapixel camera with Center Stage technology, which can track your movement during video calls—a welcome innovation for a laptop favored by students, business professionals, and home users alike.

Under the hood, the base model features an M4 chip with a 10-core CPU and an 8-core GPU, along with 16GB of unified memory and 256GB of storage. For those needing more power, an upgraded version offers a 10-core GPU, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. All of this comes at surprisingly attractive prices: the 13-inch model starts at $999, while the 15-inch model starts at $1,199—a significant price reduction compared to previous models. Mac Studio with -M3 Ultra (credit: APPLE, Official Website)

Mac Studio: The ultimate power for professionals

If the MacBook Air targets the general audience, the new Mac Studio is a completely different beast, designed specifically for creators, engineers, software developers, and video editors who demand maximum performance from their computers. Apple has packed it with its most powerful chips—M4 Max and M3 Ultra—delivering groundbreaking processing power, along with advanced connectivity options like Thunderbolt 5, which enables data transfer speeds three times faster than the previous generation.

The M4 Max variant comes with a 16-core CPU and a 40-core GPU, ensuring smooth handling of heavy files, high-resolution video editing, and impressively fast 3D rendering. The M3 Ultra version, on the other hand, is a true monster, featuring a 32-core CPU and an 80-core GPU, supporting an unprecedented 512GB of unified memory—a record-breaking spec in the personal computing world. Apple boasts that this computer is 6.4 times more powerful than Intel-based Mac models and is capable of running AI models with 600 billion parameters directly on the device—an almost unimaginable feat. All of this translates into performance suited for any task—from animation to advanced genetic analysis.

What’s next?Is Apple planning more surprises later this week? With a message like "There's something in the Air," it’s hard to believe this is the end. After the iPad and MacBook, we wouldn’t be surprised if Apple has another mysterious announcement up its sleeve.

The new MacBook Air and Mac Studio are available for pre-order now and will be officially released on March 12.