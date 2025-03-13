Brand news: The AI-designed store and when the sun and moon meet in a perfume bottle

A Fashion Experience

Renuar’s winter collection, soon making way for the spring collection, is now available at the brand’s new flagship store in Big Fashion Glilot. Unlike any store seen before, it was designed and planned using AI technologies, with an investment of NIS 10 million. This marks a significant milestone for the brand, emphasizing its commitment to advanced and innovative Israeli fashion.

The Designthat architecture firm created a shopping experience using advanced technologies, parametric tools, and design software developed especially for this project. The store features a ceiling that mimics a spaceship atmosphere and a 3D screen at the storefront broadcasting fashion content. Renuar (credit: Adi Shanfik)

Yifat Pasternak, Renuar’s VP of Marketing: "We are excited to open our new flagship store, designed in an innovative way to bring a groundbreaking shopping experience. As a leading Israeli brand, we are constantly looking for the next big thing and the hottest trends that will revolutionize customer experiences."

Jewelry and Inspiration

In honor of International Women’s Month, Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall has opened a special space by jewelry designer Sagit Ravivo and mentor Maayan Ben Zion, founder of the BALANCE brand. This space, operating until March 14, blends creativity, energy, and personal growth, offering a connection to inner essence and feminine energy, along with the ability to realize one’s deepest desires.

Ben Zion and Ravivo, who balance spirituality, strength, and femininity, will provide insights, offer tips and ideas, and introduce an inspirational card game created by Maayan Ben Zion. This game invites visitors into an inner world from which growth and creativity emerge.

Sagit Ravivo will launch a new capsule collection of SAGA brand jewelry, designed especially for International Women’s Month.

Ben Zion and Ravivo: "This is a unique space for women, of great significance, offering each woman spiritual value alongside elements of creativity and fashion. We invite all women to come and enjoy an unforgettable experience." Jewelry and Inspiration (credit: Yaron Weinberg)

Sun and Moon

The French luxury brand Lalique, founded in 1888, has become synonymous with high-end perfumes for men and women, as well as exquisite artistic design pieces that preserve the vision of French luxury craftsmanship.

The newly launched Lalique Soleil Lunar is the third in the series of iconic sun-shaped bottles, telling a story of eternal romance between the sun and the moon. This exquisite fragrance reflects the silent transition from daylight to moonlight, combining art with a harmonious fusion of mineral scent notes in a meticulously designed flacon.

The Lalique Soleil Lunar woman is curious, bold, and fearless, guided by the rhythm of the sun and moon. She lives her life fully and freely, follows her desires without compromise, and is a powerful, independent icon of magnetic allure, charisma, sensuality, and indulgence. She draws vitality from the sun’s embrace and steps into the night under the moonlight, declaring herself the master of her destiny. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now Lalique Soleil Lunar (credit: PR abroad)

Perfumer Nathalie Lorson crafted this fragrance based on the duality and infinite connection between the sun and the moon—a play of light and darkness. The scent opens with a sparkling burst of mandarin, blending with the warm glow of pink pepper. A floral heart of sweet magnolia and the night-blooming flower, a symbol of nocturnal beauty, reveals an enchanting and sensual femininity, enriched with a warm embrace of vanilla and spices. The fragrance evolves with a bouquet of flowers wrapped in the powdery caress of heliotrope and ambrette, softening the floral richness with their gentle warmth. The bottle, designed in amber and purple hues, is a tribute to the beauty of the first and last light of the day.

The Heart of the Story

Laline has collaborated with young author Sivan Madari to launch a limited-edition gift collection featuring her poetry book "You Are the Heart of the Story", her second book, written especially for this collaboration. The book delivers inspiring messages of female strength, confidence, and self-acceptance. The new collection combines Laline’s luxurious self-care products with this unique book.

Ori Goren, VP of Marketing and International Operations at Laline: "International Women’s Day is an opportunity for us to promote values that matter to us: empowerment, self-acceptance, and female strength. We always seek creative ways to connect inner and outer beauty. Choosing Sivan Madari, a promising young author, was driven by our desire to give women a voice and amplify their power through the art of words." Laline (credit: vipdesigm)

Sivan Madari: "I believe every woman carries immense power within her and has a unique story. My words are my way of reminding every woman of her strength, beauty, and right to love herself exactly as she is."

The collection includes various gift sets, available with or without the book, such as the Vanilla Pink Classic Set, Refreshing Violet Set, Luxurious Vanilla Set, and Pampering Frozen Set.

From the Heart

For International Women’s Day, Ofer Malls continues its collaboration with jewelry designer Eti Kubo. As part of this initiative, a special bracelet with a pearl and gold heart, designed by Kubo, will be sold for 29 shekels at 18 Ofer malls nationwide, with most of the proceeds donated to the "One in Nine" organization.

Eti Kubo: "I am happy to participate for the fifth year in this important cause for 'One in Nine.' Every year, I involve my employees, and we work together to create a unique bracelet as a reminder for every woman to get checked once a year."

Tali Barel, Marketing Director at Ofer Malls: "Thanks to the success of our partnership, we are pleased to offer a new bracelet design by Kubo at an affordable price—a small reminder for all women to get checked." From the Heart (credit: PR)

The Colors of Bobbi

Bobbi Brown continues to innovate with Luxe Matte Liquid, a liquid lipstick with a velvety matte finish using Cushion Comfort Technology, giving it a lightweight, creamy texture. Infused with floral extracts, softening waxes, and hyaluronic acid, it provides a fuller lip look. The lipstick comes with a soft, elongated applicator for precise application and offers up to 8 hours of non-smudging coverage, available in 10 shades.

The Essential Eye Shadow Trios feature palettes of three natural shades in matte, velvety, and shimmering metallic finishes, allowing for buildable intensity. The matte shades are rich in pigments, while the metallic shades contain finely ground pearls for a radiant look, available in five color variations. Bobbi Brown (credit: PR)

Sweet 60

Shiseido believes potential has no age, and that life and beauty don’t stop after 60. Their Vital Perfection Concentrated Supreme Cream is an advanced formula tailored to the needs of mature skin.

The development is based on three key research areas:

Microcirculation: The quality of blood vessels is directly linked to aging signs. Improved blood flow in the dermis maintains skin density, firmness, and natural radiance.

Facial Muscles: Muscle mass decreases with age, leading to sagging. The cream incorporates a unique facial sculpting technology to maintain muscle tone and firm the skin.

Neuroscience: ReNeuraRED™ Technology enhances skin’s neural communication, improving its ability to renew and respond effectively to anti-aging care. The result is firmer, smoother, and more radiant skin with defined facial contours. The jar is also refillable. Shiseido (credit: PR abroad)

See the Icon

The coveted eyewear brand, Ray-Ban, is launching prescription glasses for its iconic and beloved models, including: Aviators, Wayfarers, Clubmasters, and Blormas, with premium lenses produced by Ray-Ban and a unique Ray-Ban Authentic signature on the lens.

The prescription lenses are available in both the sunglass and vision versions, including a Polarized and Transition version—lenses that darken and come in the brand’s original shades. Ray-Ban (credit: PR abroad)

Elinor Bor, VP of Marketing for Luxottica Israel: “Ray-Ban glasses combine iconic design that suits every style, with high-quality lenses that protect the eyes and provide long-lasting comfort. Ray-Ban maintains its reputation as one of the leading brands in the world of fashion and optics.”

Cleansers for Purim

In perfect timing for Purim, the skincare brand Lierac Paris launches a natural and vegan facial cleanser—without animal-derived ingredients—for makeup removal and dirt, cleaning, and nourishing for all skin types, including sensitive skin.

The dermatologically tested emulsion, made from 97% natural ingredients, preserves and balances the skin's microbiotic system, allowing it to maintain its natural strength and epidermal barrier while preventing dehydration.

Lierac Paris (credit: PR abroad) Beautiful to Her

Yafa Maximov, owner of Yafa Maximov Aesthetic Centers, is launching a new product line, website, and blog offering editorial content on skincare, aesthetics, and lifestyle topics, allowing visitors to discover new products and receive personal inspiration from the brand and its vision.

The branch at Aylon Mall has undergone a facelift and renovation, with a focus on the hair removal department and the establishment of a medical aesthetics department that will include doctor rooms for injection treatments.

Yafa Maximov (credit: DAN PEREZ) Fish from the Galilee

Following the success of Instead’s beef and chicken alternatives, Of Hagalil is expanding its activity in the field and launching an innovative and groundbreaking series of fish alternatives. All the products are vegan, containing natural ingredients without genetically engineered components, rich in protein, and some are gluten-free.

Of Hagalil, located in Kiryat Shmona, engages in the breeding, production, and distribution of fresh and frozen unprocessed poultry products, as well as the marketing and distribution of frozen products including meat, fish, and vegetables. The company signed an exclusive cooperation agreement with Future Food Group from the Netherlands, a leading international player, to produce the fish alternatives, considered innovative and groundbreaking. Of Hagalil (credit: PR)

Gadi Netanyel, CEO of Of Hagalil: "The biggest challenge in creating kosher fish alternatives is giving the products the right taste, since it's hard to obtain high-quality kosher flavor ingredients that can be incorporated into the products and match the texture of fish meat. Currently, there are no fish alternatives in the form of products like those from Instead in the market, and we are happy to be the first company to bring these products to the alternative shelf."

In the series: Plant-based fish burgers, plant-based fish fingers, and plant-based fish nuggets. All products bear the Vegan Friendly certification mark.

Message in a Cup

The yogurt brand Danone is launching an initiative that connects functionality and emotion, expressing the "Caring" in giving yogurt to our loved ones and ourselves. In this special edition, Danone products feature personal dedications on the lids, such as: to Mom, to Dad, to Grandma, to Grandpa, to my life, for you, to myself, and more. The message "From Love" accompanies the initiative, emphasizing that yogurt is not just a food product, but a conscious choice that embodies care and doing good for our loved ones and ourselves. Danone (credit: Strauss Studio)

Liraz Sofrin, VP of Marketing at Strauss Dairy: "Behind every Danone in our fridge, there is someone thinking about us, wanting to do good for us, someone coming from love. Yogurt contains essential ingredients, and when we give it, we take care of them and us."

Additionally, the Danone family is expanding the Danone Multi series and launching Danone Multi with collagen—each cup contains 3 grams of collagen that helps strengthen connective tissues, maintain skin elasticity, joint health, and the strength of hair and nails.