Since October 7th, tens of thousands of Israelis were drafted under emergency orders and dedicated months to reserve service. Upon returning to civilian life, many of them are facing significant challenges re-entering the job market. The MesayaaTech initiative was created to address this need, connecting reservists to opportunities in Israel's high-tech industry.

The initiative is led by Or Bar-Tal, Lior Veksler, and Avishai Korkos—entrepreneurs and senior executives in the high-tech industry. The initiative was established as a full voluntary effort. Alongside them, a leadership team formed from a community of mentors works together to ensure that every reservist gets the best opportunity to integrate into the industry.

The Data

More than 300 reservists have already signed up for the program

Over 45,000 cumulative days of reserve service from participants

More than 100 senior mentors from leading companies such as Google, Check Point, Palo Alto, Microsoft, and Nvidia

Over 100 reservists are currently receiving active mentorship

20 reservists have already been hired for quality positions in the industry

How It Works The program offers a range of services, all on a full voluntary basis:

Personal and close mentorship from a senior mentor

Professional workshops with practical tools for integration into the high-tech world

Interview preparation and personalized career strategy building

Networking with recruitment managers and industry leaders

Ambassador program offering priority job placement through a "friend brings a friend" referral system

MesayaaTech: The Initiative Connecting Reservists to the Israeli High-Tech Industry (Photo: Courtesy)

Success Stories From Fighting in Gaza to a Leading High-Tech Company Rom returned from a long period of reserve service with difficult stories from the fighting in Bari on October 7th and months of service. Despite the determination and courage he showed, he found himself facing a new challenge—six months of unsuccessful job searching. ''Mesayeatech'': The Initiative Connecting Reservists to the Israeli High-Tech Industry (credit: PR)

When he met Or, one of the initiative's founders, they began working together on improving his resume and rethinking his job search approach. After two months of collaboration, Rom signed a work contract with one of the leading high-tech companies.

From Deputy Commander of a Missile Ship to a Student Job in High-Tech Another success story is that of Ido, who completed his long reserve service after over 200 days of service as Deputy Commander of a missile ship in the Navy. With the mentorship of Avishai, one of the initiative's founders, Ido found his way into the field of electrical engineering and electronics, securing a student position at one of the major high-tech companies.

Summary and Looking to the Future In light of its success, MesayaaTech aims to expand its operations, recruit hundreds more mentors, create collaborations with large employers in the industry, and become a leading entity in rehabilitating and integrating reservists into Israel's high-tech industry.

To follow updates and successes: MesayaaTech's LinkedIn page.