Iran is escalating attacks against Saudi Arabia, which puts the kingdom in a complex spot.

It has supported the other Gulf countries, which have come under attack from Iran. It could also join the US and Israeli strikes on Iran in response to Iran’s attacks. However, it must also weigh its role in the wider region and its goals as the war continues.

On Monday morning, the Ras Tanura oil refinery sustained limited damage due to debris from the interception of two drones in its vicinity, Saudi reports stated.

This facility, in eastern Saudi Arabia on the Gulf coast, is near Bahrain. It is also near the large Abqaiq energy facility, which Iran attacked with drones and cruise missiles back in 2019. Saudi Arabia did not respond to that attack at the time.

Now Riyadh faces new Iranian attacks. Saudi Arabia’s Defense Ministry announced early Tuesday morning that eight drones were intercepted and destroyed near Riyadh and Al-Kharj.

A general view of Riyadh city during the early hour of evening at Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 28, 2025. (credit: REUTERS/HAMAD I MOHAMMED)

Earlier, Saudi officials said that preliminary assessments indicated that two drones had targeted the US Embassy in Riyadh. Arab News reported that the incident caused a limited fire and minor material damage to the building.

Saudi Arabia weighs its options

The attack on the embassy and on Ras Tanura are both symbolic.

One strikes at the energy infrastructure that helps fuel the Kingdom and has made it a powerful player on global markets. The other attack strikes at the US-Saudi alliance. Riyadh is a key friend of the US. It has been a close partner of America for more than half a century.

As such, it wants to show it can protect its airspace and also support the US. Iran is showing it can strike at the heart of Saudi Arabia and also at oil and energy infrastructure.

Meanwhile, at Ras Tanura, Riyadh said that two drones had targeted the facility. Saudi Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Turki Al-Maliki confirmed this in a statement at Arab News.

“Some operational units at the refinery were shut down as a precautionary measure, without any impact on the supply of petroleum products to local markets,” the Monday report said.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman is looking at the Kingdom’s next options.

Reports in Western media suggest Riyadh had privately supported the US decision to strike Iran. However, Saudi Arabia has been publicly cautious and has appeared to urge the US to be cautious as well.

Bin Salman and Russian President Vladimir Putin reportedly discussed Iran’s attacks on Saudi Arabia and other neighboring countries during a phone call on Monday.

The two leaders discussed regional developments as well as 'the Iranian attacks targeting the Kingdom and other brotherly countries,” the official Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.