Like the most Spanish tapas bar: Sliced sirloin bruschetta with salsa and much less oil

In recent years, air fryers (air frying) have become a permanent fixture in the kitchens of families, chefs, and food enthusiasts. Their ability to cook, fry, and bake quickly, cleanly, and in a healthier way has made them a popular choice for many. With the rise in olive oil prices and the growing popularity of oil sprays, more and more people are realizing that you can enjoy fried food with much less oil—and still maintain great flavor.

At Olive Tree, they have taken up the challenge and created a new series of air fryer recipe videos with a humorous and surprising twist. The star of the series is none other than a funny flight attendant who will guide you in each video on how to "fly" with a new recipe in the air fryer. She will serve the dishes with a playful wink and a smile, showing you how simple it is to prepare mouthwatering dishes—with minimal oil and maximum flavor from the various oil sprays from "Olive Tree." And this time: Spanish bruschetta with roasted sirloin and spicy tomato salsa.

Anyone who has ever stepped into a tapas bar or pinchos bar (depending on which region of Spain you're in) knows the amazing showcases—a dizzying array of small bruschettas at a bargain price, served with the finest products on top. You too can make such a great bruschetta with sirloin and tomato salsa on top, and easily.

Don't have an air fryer? Baking on turbo mode in a regular oven at 180 degrees Celsius, until the baguette slices are golden, followed by a quick roast of the sirloin, will yield a similar result. Spanish bruschetta with roasted sirloin and spicy tomato salsa (credit: Nimrod Saunders, styling - Pauline Shoval)

Ingredients:

5 slices of baguette, cut diagonally

1 garlic clove

Olive oil spray

5 thin slices of sirloin

1 chopped green pepper

1 chopped green pepper

1/2 cup chopped cilantro

2 chopped tomatoes

1 chopped garlic clove

2 tablespoons olive oil

1 teaspoon salt

Preparation Instructions:

1. Rub the garlic clove on the baguette slices, spray with olive oil, and place in the air fryer for five minutes.

2. Place the sirloin slices on a baking sheet, spray with olive oil, and roast in the air fryer for 3 minutes.

3. Place a slice of sirloin on each bruschetta and top with tomato salsa.

Ines Shilat Yanai, in collaboration with Olive Tree Oil.