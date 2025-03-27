Hot news from the ice cream freezer: We tasted everything new on the shelves

Cherry Cherry Dream Ice Cream, Ben & Jerry’s

Five years off the shelves were more than enough, and the popular ice cream brand is bringing back the legendary Cherry Garcia pint to freezer aisles.

Now under its new Hebrew name, Cherry Cherry Dream, this pint features cream-based ice cream with cherries, blended with deep-red fruit pieces and fudge. The result, as you probably remember, is excellent—perfectly balancing crisp and creamy textures, merging chocolate and cherries into one indulgent entity. Nuggets, Tivol (credit: STUDIO MERHAV)

Nuggets, Tivol

The local vegetarian brand is expanding freezer shelves and adding new members to its nugget series.

This highly justified move includes four types of nuggets that join Tivol’s previous vegetable versions—vegetarian nuggets “chicken-style” with a crunchy coating (10 grams of protein per serving) and a spicy chili version (10 grams of protein per serving), spicy corn nuggets (5.5 grams of protein per serving), as well as barbecue corn nuggets (5.5 grams of protein per serving), requiring just a short heating time (about 12 minutes).

From there, it’s just you and your dipping sauces. The crispiness is excellent, the spiciness and heat are moderate, and the flavors are great. Roasted Tomato-Flavored Chips, Osem (credit: OSEM STUDIO)

Roasted Tomato-Flavored Chips, Osem

The local snack giant is expanding shelves and adding a new member to its already successful series.

This is Wavy chips with a roasted tomato flavor. It maintains the same thickness and crunch that made the original launch a fast-seller, highlights a very mild tomato taste, and generally delivers a chip experience that aligns with current global trends. Milky Top Lentils, Strauss (credit: Strauss Studio)

Milky Top Lentils, Strauss

The quintessential Israeli pudding brings back a cheerful and colorful version with a promise of an upgrade.

Introducing Milky Top Lentils, based on the truly legendary combination of chocolate-flavored pudding and whipped cream—a childhood staple for all of us. On top, packed separately, are chocolate-coated lentil candies, and the entire experience ultimately converges into a fun, sweet, and nostalgic textural play. And the upgrade? At the very least, an upgrade to your day. Thin Sesame & Za’atar Crackers, Beigel Beigel (credit: Beigel Beigel)

Thin Sesame & Za’atar Crackers, Beigel Beigel

The Israeli snack brand expands its menu and shelves with a special edition of one of its deserved hits.

These are Thin Sesame & Za’atar Crackers—a 300-gram pack of thin (obviously) and crispy baked pretzels, seasoned in a way that resonates with the local flavor—noticeable by nature but not overpowering. Cookies & Cream Snack, Corny (credit: Corny)

Cookies & Cream Snack, Corny

The popular cereal brand expands its shelves and adds some indulgence in collaboration with Seeds.

Corny’s new Cookies & Cream version is based on whole grain cereal flakes, relatively crispy cocoa cookies, and cream. It does the job as a sweet (but not overly sweet) break, successfully balancing flavor and health. Even the size (23 grams) and calories (100) align with a generally positive intent. Price: NIS 12.90.