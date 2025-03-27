We returned to check what’s new in the North—and discovered this stunning gem

The Upper Galilee is coming back to life. After nearly eighteen months of frequent alarms and constant anxiety, this region—considered one of the most beautiful in Israel—is beginning to shake off the dust of war.

Make no mistake, the signs of war are still evident in the area: military checkpoints here and there, directional signs to bomb shelters, and even remnants of fires sparked by falling rockets. And yet, nature carries on—winter blooms cover the mountains, migratory birds cross the sky on their way north, and the trees blossom as if there had never been a war.

While other hotels are still licking their wounds from the conflict and cautiously planning their next steps—along with most restaurants and tourist attractions—two hotels, Galilion in Yesod Hama'ala and Giladi in Kibbutz Kfar Giladi, are not waiting for government plans or official aid and are reopening their doors this week.

"We Decided to Turn the Crisis Into an Opportunity"

Standing amidst the lush greenery surrounding the Galilion Hotel, located in the heart of the Hula Valley, it’s hard to believe that just weeks ago, this flourishing and verdant area was at the center of a war zone. The hotel, which remained closed throughout the conflict, took the time to undergo a significant facelift with an investment of approximately NIS five million.

"Instead of sitting and waiting, we decided to turn the crisis into an opportunity," says Erez Moshe, the hotel’s CEO. "We knew that as soon as it became possible, people would want to return to the North, and we prepared ourselves for that day."

The renovated hotel offers 120 elegantly designed rooms and suites, with breathtaking views of the Hula Valley, Mount Hermon, and the Golan Heights. The spa, which recently reopened, has been upgraded and now features ten treatment rooms, a luxurious Turkish hammam, a sauna, and an outdoor swimming pool. Among the newly curated treatments, guests can choose "Feather Clouds"—a full-sensory experience that includes a milk bath soak and a body butter massage—or the "Indian-Style Hot Stones" treatment, designed to release muscle tension using traditional Native American techniques.

Listening to the Silence That Has Finally Returned

Similarly, Kfar Giladi Hotel also reopened its doors this week following a comprehensive renovation costing approximately NIS three million. The road to the kibbutz, which offers stunning views of the Hula Valley and the Lebanese border, tells the story of settlement in the Galilee and the hardships that local residents have endured in recent times.

The hotel boasts 158 newly renovated and redesigned rooms and suites, furnished with warm, modern decor that blends kibbutz aesthetics with contemporary comfort. Particularly striking is the revamped lobby, centered around an impressive stone fireplace and a bar serving Galilean wines and cocktails. Cozy seating areas near the fireplace invite guests to relax with a book or a glass of wine and to savor the long-awaited return of peace and quiet. Kfar Giladi Hotel (credit: PR)

The Wine Route—Tuscany in the North

A significant new initiative led by both hotels is the launch of "The Wine Route"—a vacation package combining luxurious accommodations with wine tastings and tours of local wineries, included in the price of the hotel stay.

The Upper Galilee's Wine Route is more than just a tourist trail—it's an experience that connects visitors to the soul of the region through its flavors, landscapes, and the stories behind each vineyard. The wine packages offer a culinary and cultural journey that begins even before guests arrive at the hotel, with a stop for tastings at Sadot Winery or the Golan Heights Winery.

At the hotel itself, the experience continues with a welcome drink featuring fine Galilean wine and additional evening tastings at the hotel's wine bar. Guests can also unwind in the pool or indulge in a spa treatment.

A central stop on "The Wine Route" is the Recanati Winery in Dalton. Founded in 2000 but relocated to the North only recently, this winery has gained global recognition with wines like the wild Carignan and Marawi. The visit includes a tour of the vineyards on the slopes of Mount Meron, a discussion on the region's unique terroir, and a full explanation of the winemaking process—from grape harvesting to the final bottled product. Guests can sample wines in their natural setting, ideally paired with a platter of local cheeses (available for an additional fee).

Not far away is the more modest Luria Winery, located at the foot of Mount Meron. This winery stands out for its vineyards, which are planted in three distinct soil types, giving each wine its unique character. Here, too, visitors can peek behind the scenes of wine production and enjoy tastings at the newly renovated visitor center of this boutique winery.

Another recommended stop is Meitav Winery in Kerem Ben Zimra. Managed by Yossi Nachmias, this winery embodies the resilience and determination of the Galilee. Even during the harshest days of war, when the region suffered repeated bombings, Nechmias continued his work and wine production. The visitor center, located beneath his private home, offers a more intimate and authentic experience compared to the larger wineries, allowing guests to connect not just to the wine but also to the personal story behind it.

The North Will Come Back Stronger

"Tourists today are looking for concept vacations, not just a place to sleep," explains Erez Moshe, the energetic CEO of Galilion, who eagerly awaits a return to the hotel’s peak occupancy levels. "This initiative allows us to support local businesses and contribute to the region’s economic recovery."

The "Wine Route" package at Galilion Hotel starts at NIS 1,335 per couple, while at Kfar Giladi Hotel, it begins at 1,225 shekels per couple. The packages are available midweek, from Sunday to Wednesday, excluding July-August and holiday periods.

As I leave the Galilee and head back to the center of the country, I can’t help but notice the still-locked restaurants and businesses along the roadside—uncertain if or when they will reopen. But judging by the past, even after such a prolonged period of war, the North will come back stronger than ever, welcoming visitors as it once did—and perhaps even more so.