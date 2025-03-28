The easiest, tastiest, always: Homemade red lentil soup

Kang Atela from Beit Jann enlisted on October 7 and has served in reserve duty for 420 days.

When he returned to his Beetles restaurant in the village of Mas’ada in the Golan Heights, he went straight back into the kitchen to prepare fresh and delicious Middle Eastern food that all of Israel loves to eat.

He chose to bring us a simple and tasty recipe for red lentil soup that anyone can easily make at home. So let's get started.

Ingredients:

1 potato, peeled and cut into small cubes

1 small onion, peeled and finely chopped

½ kg red lentils

¼ teaspoon cumin

1 heaping spoonful of chicken-flavored soup powder

A pinch of black pepper

Salt to taste (about a teaspoon) Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Preparation Instructions:

1. In a large pot, place the onion and potatoes. Cover with water and bring to a boil (do not pour boiling water from a kettle, but rather wait patiently for the water to boil in the pot).

2. Rinse the lentils well with water and add them to the pot. Add water until the lentils and vegetables are completely covered.

3. In a small bowl with a little cold water, mix all the spices except the salt thoroughly, then add them to the pot. Stir continuously until the water boils again. After boiling, continue cooking the lentils for another 10 minutes, then add the salt and taste. Adjust seasoning as needed and serve in soup bowls. You can also squeeze in a little lemon juice.

Kang Atela, Beetles Restaurant, in collaboration with Sugat.