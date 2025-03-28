Slim, aggressive, and prestigious: The Saros 10 brings power and design – but there’s a catch

At the beginning of the year, Roborock decided to refresh its branding and upgraded its advanced robotic vacuum cleaners under the name SAROS – a name that sounds intriguing but, according to the company, does not stand for anything specific (or at least not something they’re willing to reveal). However, in certain markets in the East, the same model can still be found under the name S9 MaxV Ultra – because why not make things more complicated? But the real star of the announcement was actually the Saros Z70, a robotic vacuum equipped with a “grabbing arm” for picking up objects – a feature that sounds like the beginning of a sci-fi plot but will only hit the market later this year.

Until then, Roborock has also launched the Saros 10, which introduces a series of innovations aimed at making the vacuuming experience more comprehensive and thorough – in the most practical sense of the word. I tested it for several weeks, and it comes with an especially smart set of features, including a foldable LiDAR sensor that allows it to be the thinnest vacuum in the world, diving into places no vacuum before it has managed to reach, like under couches and through particularly narrow passages. So, is this a revolution, or just another household robot that gets stuck in corners and breaks our hearts? Here’s what we found out. Roborock Saros 10 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Design

When I took the Saros 10 out of the box, it was immediately clear that it looked like a significant upgrade in robotic vacuum design. Instead of another flat, generic disc roaming around the house, this is a sleek and ultra-thin vacuum with a rounded body and metallic accents that feel much more premium. But beyond the aesthetics, what truly matters here is the practicality – the fact that it’s Roborock’s thinnest vacuum allows it to slip into places that other vacuums simply can’t reach. It easily fit under a table with low beams, snuck under the bed without any issues, and even navigated through narrow passageways where other robots typically get stuck or turn around in defeat.

The model I received for testing came in elegant black, giving it a sophisticated look rather than feeling like just another plastic gadget waiting to get scratched after two weeks.

Even the docking station feels like something different. While other manufacturers opt for towering docking stations that resemble an extra piece of furniture in the living room, Roborock chose a lower and wider design, allowing it to blend better into the home. I managed to tuck it into a corner effortlessly, and it didn’t take up too much space – a significant advantage for those who don’t want the dock to become the room’s focal point.

Inside, there are large water tanks (4 liters each) and a dust collection compartment, with a front panel that slides out to reveal the dust bag and the space for the cleaning solution (non-foaming). A particularly nice feature – you can use other robot-compatible cleaning solutions, though, of course, the company would prefer you use theirs. Roborock Saros 10 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

The Foldable LiDAR: A Smart Solution for Navigating Tight Spaces

Until now, robotic vacuums roamed around with a small "control tower" on top – a little dome housing the LiDAR sensor. The Saros 10 changes the game. Instead of a fixed structure that sticks out and prevents the vacuum from entering low spaces, this tower simply folds inward when the vacuum encounters a narrow passage, like under a couch or a low table. The sensor itself retracts, making room for smooth passage without compromising the robot’s navigation abilities.

When the sensor retracts, the robot relies on a smart sensor system that includes cameras, lighting, and artificial intelligence. What does this mean? The vacuum not only detects obstacles in its path but also makes smart decisions on how to handle them. If it's a cable lying around, the robot will know to avoid it. And if your pet made a bit of a mess, Roborock’s AI can recognize and steer clear of the situation. This doesn’t just change the way it cleans – it also eliminates unnecessary detours or getting stuck in tight spaces.

This approach, which is becoming increasingly common in the market, allows the Saros 10 to work much smarter – not just at night but also in crowded areas and spots that were previously nearly inaccessible. The ability to combine autonomous navigation with AI helps it develop a kind of "machine intelligence," reducing the likelihood of getting stuck and ensuring a smoother cleaning process. Roborock Saros 10 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Performance

If you have cats, you know the never-ending battle against fur scattered all over the house. Here, the Saros 10 showcased one of its most impressive abilities – it simply doesn’t stop when it comes to hair. I didn’t expect it to handle every single strand, but when I saw how it reached every corner (including places I was sure it would avoid), I was genuinely impressed. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

I didn’t stop there, of course. I took a handheld vacuum with a laser dirt detection head and ran it over the floor after the Saros 10. The result? The floor was completely clean, with no hair left behind. This was impressive, as most vacuums I’ve tested struggle to pick up every last bit, leaving some residue.

On carpets, the Saros 10 performed better than other robotic vacuums. It managed to vacuum more effectively, especially in areas where I usually see dust and hair stuck between the carpet fibers. It’s not at the level of a handheld vacuum, but it’s certainly better than most robot vacuums I’ve tested. Roborock Saros 10 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

For mopping, I decided to push it to the limit – I deliberately dirtied the floor with sugar and a bit of black coffee because why not really challenge it? It tackled the job without hesitation, going over the problematic area repeatedly and ultimately leaving the floor spotless.

And it didn’t stop there – after finishing, it returned to its base, washed its brushes, and even dried them with hot air. The result? No lingering dirt smells, no signs of the abuse I put it through – a significant advantage since most robotic vacuums start smelling after a few rounds of wet cleaning.

However, let’s not get carried away – it’s still a robotic vacuum, and I wouldn’t recommend using it to handle catastrophes like a smashed egg or an oil spill. In such cases, it's best to clean manually with a cloth or use a handheld wet vacuum before letting the robot finish the job.

Smooth Transition Over Obstacles

One of the standout features of the Saros 10 is its ability to handle obstacles up to 4 cm high. And what better place to test this capability than right here in Israel, at the entrance to a reinforced security room? In my home, this is quite a high step (not just a simple threshold), which in previous vacuum models from the series was a major hurdle. The vacuum would get stuck, and I had to block off access to the room on the app’s map to prevent it from attempting to enter.

But with the Saros 10, everything changed. It easily handles this step and passes over it without any issues. This vacuum is designed to handle obstacles up to 3 cm high, and in cases of double thresholds, it can even overcome an additional 1 cm hurdle. This means that the Saros 10 can navigate almost any threshold—whether it's a high step at the entrance to a room, a door threshold, or even low furniture. "Thresholds," if you're wondering, refer to those small obstacles commonly found on the floor: the step between rooms, a door frame, or any area in the house where the floor height changes. Roborock Saros 10 (credit: Walla System / Yinon Ben Shushan)

Battery Life: Enough for the Whole House, With Some Minor Hassles

Battery-wise, the vacuum managed to clean my entire home – four rooms, including a large living room and kitchen – without power issues, and even had some charge left. It has a 6400mAh battery, and the company claims it fully charges in 150 minutes, though I didn’t time it myself.

That said, I had to refill the water tank at least once during cleaning. Not a big deal, but if you have a large space or a lot of dirt, or if you plan to run the vacuum for a full clean while you’re out, it's something to keep in mind.

A Great App—And That’s It

I've mentioned this before, but it’s worth repeating: one of the biggest challenges with robotic vacuums, especially those from Chinese brands, is the app. I've encountered apps that are frustratingly complicated, ones that randomly delete your home map, and ones where nothing works as it should.

So when I talk about Roborock’s app, it comes from the perspective of someone who has tested quite a few robot vacuums over the years. And honestly? I have to give them credit. The app is simply excellent. It’s user-friendly, intuitive, and everything related to the vacuum is sent directly to your phone. Running out of water in the tank? You’ll get an alert. Time to empty the dirty water tank? You’ll get a notification. Everything is clear and well-organized.

Additionally, the vacuum can scan your home and even send alerts if it detects a pet—something that can be quite useful. Bottom line: you don’t need to be a tech expert to operate it. It just works.

Bottom Line

So, what can be said about the Saros 10? Simply put—it promises and delivers. In terms of performance, you won’t find many devices that offer this level of cleaning quality, rivaling top competitors like Ecovacs and even iRobot. It doesn’t just vacuum—it scrubs and mops, all in one device. Everything runs efficiently without requiring constant supervision, and honestly, who doesn’t love that? Maintenance is minimal—you only need to empty the tanks and refill the water every few weeks. Plus, you don’t have to worry about hair getting tangled or other common issues, freeing up your time for more enjoyable things.

So, what’s the catch? The price. At NIS 6,190, it’s definitely not cheap. That’s a significant investment, especially considering there are other robotic vacuums available at more budget-friendly prices. On one hand, it’s absolutely worth every shekel—you won’t regret the purchase. On the other hand, it’s a steep price, especially if you’re hesitant about spending that much. But if you’re looking for a system that takes vacuuming and mopping off your to-do list, the Saros 10 could be a worthwhile investment that changes the way you clean.