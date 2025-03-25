Global achievement: AISAP named a top innovative start-up for 2025

AISAP, the Israeli start-up revolutionizing disease diagnosis through artificial intelligence, has been recognized as one of the most innovative and promising companies in the world for 2025 by the international magazine Fast Company.

The company was ranked fourth globally in the healthcare category—an extraordinary achievement that highlights the global recognition of AISAP’s technology and its impact on the future of medicine. Fast Company is one of the world's leading magazines in technology and innovation, with a readership exceeding 40 million worldwide. AISAP’s selection places it at the forefront of global medical innovation alongside the top companies in the field and underscores the company’s rapid growth.

Adiel Am-Shalom, co-founder and CEO of AISAP:

"Being recognized as one of the world's most innovative companies is a source of Israeli pride and proves that the challenge we are addressing is global. This is a significant validation that our product can influence the future of medicine and save many lives through real-time, accurate diagnosis."

Prof. Ehud Raanani, co-founder and director:

"We are proud to be the first company to secure FDA approval through a unique CADx pathway for AI-powered, comprehensive diagnosis at the point of care. We remain committed to leading this change and improving the lives of millions of patients worldwide."

Prof. Eyal Zimlichman, Chief Transformation and AI Officer and Head of the ARC Innovation Center at Sheba Medical Center:

"As part of Sheba’s strategy to become an AI-driven hospital, unique technologies of this kind are being developed and implemented, placing Sheba at the cutting edge of global medicine. AISAP is an outstanding example of innovation originating from Sheba, bringing immense value to patients and global healthcare systems."

AISAP recently secured a $13 million seed investment led by Harel Insurance’s investment fund, Shoni Health Digital Health Fund, and other investors, including Tamir Pardo, the former head of Mossad, who has extensive experience in the healthcare sector. The company has demonstrated unprecedented growth over the past year—achieving a fivefold increase in customer numbers and a tenfold increase in users, with tens of thousands of patients in Israel and the U.S. already benefiting from its system.

Founded at Sheba Medical Center through a unique collaboration between leading technologists and world-renowned medical experts, AISAP developed AISAP CARDIO—the first AI-based system of its kind for real-time, bedside heart disease diagnosis. The system recently received historic FDA approval, positioning it as a groundbreaking advancement in heart disease diagnostics. It delivers unprecedented diagnostic accuracy, saves critical time for doctors and patients, and significantly improves healthcare system efficiency. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

AISAP recently announced FDA approval for AISAP CARDIO—a pioneering AI platform for rapid ultrasound analysis and precise detection of structural heart diseases and heart failure. The platform integrates four CADx modules for valvular pathologies and eight key cardiac parameters, automatically generating diagnoses, measurements, and summary reports. It allows non-imaging specialists to conduct efficient exams, enhances scan quality, and enables up to 90% detection of key cardiac parameters at the patient’s bedside—within minutes.

AISAP’s vision is to empower every physician with a portable ultrasound to instantly diagnose diseases and findings anytime, anywhere—from major medical centers to remote clinics. The system guides clinicians through scanning and interpretation, sending data to the cloud for algorithmic analysis, which assesses heart structure, valves, myocardial fluid levels, blood flow, and more. Results are available within minutes, allowing physicians to confirm or adjust the diagnosis. A detailed report is automatically integrated into the patient’s medical record. The platform is successfully operating in internal medicine and emergency departments in leading hospitals in Israel and the U.S. Research has shown that significant findings are discovered in 50% of scans, treatment changes occur in 30% of cases, and around 5% lead to urgent interventions and advanced procedures.

AISAP was founded by:

Adiel Am-Shalom (CEO) – a technology entrepreneur, R&D and computer technology expert, and former commander and leader of R&D and cyber teams in Unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Forces.

– a technology entrepreneur, R&D and computer technology expert, and former commander and leader of R&D and cyber teams in Unit 8200 of the Israel Defense Forces. Prof. Ehud Raanani – a heart surgeon, Director of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Center at Sheba Medical Center, and founder of InValve Medical, which was acquired by medical device giant Edwards in 2024.

– a heart surgeon, Director of the Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgery Center at Sheba Medical Center, and founder of InValve Medical, which was acquired by medical device giant Edwards in 2024. Prof. Robert Klempner (Medical Director, AISAP) – director of the Heart Disease Prevention and Rehabilitation Institute at Sheba Medical Center and head of the Israeli Cardiovascular Research Center.

– director of the Heart Disease Prevention and Rehabilitation Institute at Sheba Medical Center and head of the Israeli Cardiovascular Research Center. Prof. Ehud Schwammenthal – a globally renowned cardiologist specializing in echocardiography, co-founder of Ventor, which was acquired by Medtronic in 2009, and co-founder of Magenta Medical, which recently raised $105 million.

The AISAP CARDIO platform integrates seamlessly with existing hospital IT systems, including EHR/EMR and PACS. It can be used with simple, affordable devices without requiring new hardware purchases. AISAP’s algorithms have been trained and validated on hundreds of thousands of echocardiographic tests, analyzing over 24 million video segments. The reliability and accuracy of its new AI algorithms on POCUS devices have been confirmed in multinational, multi-site clinical trials involving a diverse range of physicians, led by Harvard University’s Mass General Brigham Digital Clinical Research (CRO). Additional trial sites in the U.S. included Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Mayo Clinic, Inova Fairfax Medical Campus, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, and Stony Brook University Hospital. The platform is successfully deployed in internal medicine and emergency departments across Israel and the U.S., significantly altering the treatment path for a third of scanned patients. It is applicable in a wide range of clinical settings, including emergency medicine, internal medicine, intensive care, family medicine, medical screening centers, remote healthcare, medical training, and more.

Fast Company is a prestigious American magazine founded in 1995, focusing on innovation, technology, and business. With a circulation exceeding 40 million subscribers, it covers entrepreneurship, leadership, design, and future trends. The magazine features articles on start-ups and leading companies, organizes events such as the World Changing Ideas Awards, and has received multiple awards for its influence in the business and technology sectors.