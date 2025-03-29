A winning maklouba with chicken thighs and sweet potato

The word Maklouba in Arabic means "upside-down," and now you know why. In this recipe, the chicken thighs and sweet potatoes are roasted and caramelized at the bottom of the pot, while the rice above them is enriched with pistachios, dried apricots, and other surprises, absorbing all the flavors of the chicken. Finally, the pot is flipped to reveal a stunning presentation.

Of course, you can also use other chicken cuts in this dish, such as drumsticks or thighs.

Ingredients:

1 kg bone-in chicken thighs

¼ cup soy sauce

¼ cup silan (date syrup)

1 tbsp sweet chili sauce

2 medium sweet potatoes, peeled

3 tbsp canola oil

2 tbsp sesame oil

1 small red onion, peeled and diced

10 dried apricots, cut into medium cubes

2 tbsp coarsely chopped pistachios (optional)

1 heaping tbsp baharat spice mix

2 cups jasmine rice (400 g)

2 ½ cups boiling water

Salt and pepper

Preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 230°C (450°F). In a large bowl, mix chili sauce, soy sauce, and silan, adding a bit of pepper. Add the chicken thighs and mix well. Cover and refrigerate until use (for at least 30 minutes or up to overnight).

2. In a medium pot, heat the oil and sauté the onion for about two minutes. Add the apricots, baharat, and pistachios, and cook until the onion is slightly golden. Add the rice and fry together for about a minute. Pour in the boiling water, cover the pot, and cook on low heat for 15 minutes.

3. Cut the sweet potatoes into 1.5 cm (½-inch) thick slices. Line a large pot with two layers of parchment paper and grease with canola oil. Arrange the sweet potato slices tightly to cover the bottom of the pot. Layer the cooked rice over the sweet potatoes. Place the chicken thighs on top, skin-side up, and pour the remaining marinade over everything.

4. Cover tightly with aluminum foil or a lid, transfer to the oven, and bake for about 1 hour and 20 minutes. Remove the foil and bake for another 30-40 minutes until golden. Take out of the oven and carefully flip onto a large serving plate. Serve hot.

Maklouba can be stored in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Michal Levy Elhalel, in collaboration with Sugat.