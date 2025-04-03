Does the base model in the Galaxy S25 series meet expectations? The answer is complex

We received the Galaxy S25 from Samsung for review. This model is a relevant purchase for many people. Our review was slightly delayed due to other coverage assignments—apologies for that—but nonetheless, what did I think of the entry-level model?

Design & Build: Small and Elegant

The moment you open the box, there’s no doubt—this is a Samsung rectangle. This year, Samsung has gone back to flat screens, a trend worth praising. Curved screens can be annoying, especially if they break... Additionally, this is a small device, which is refreshing—a 6.2-inch phone that fits comfortably in the hand (weighing 162 grams), making it appealing to those with smaller hands.

As for materials, Samsung doesn’t skimp—Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, with a sturdy aluminum frame that Samsung calls "Armor Aluminum." Everything feels well-built and durable for years. Speaking of durability, the device is also water and dust resistant with an IP68 rating.

On the back, the camera array is arranged in an elegant vertical layout. The volume and power buttons are conveniently placed on the right side (though perhaps slightly high), the left side is smooth to the touch, and at the bottom, you’ll find the speaker grille, SIM tray, and charging port. Regarding SIM cards, the international version sold here includes a single physical SIM slot and an eSIM, which is very convenient for traveling abroad.

The front of the device is completely smooth and flat, with the front camera housed in a central punch-hole. No camera islands here. The color options this year are soft pastels: light blue, mint, navy blue, silver, rose gold, coral red, and black-blue. We received the light blue model. Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian)

Display & Sound: Among the Best in Its Category

Samsung is known for producing excellent screens, and the S25 is no exception. It features an AMOLED X2 display with a sharp resolution of 1080x2340 pixels, a 91% screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports HDR10 and reaches a brightness of 2600 nits, making it easy to read even in direct sunlight. No complaints here—it’s a fantastic display with excellent sharpness, depth, and vibrant colors, whether red, blue, or yellow. However, like all Samsung displays, there is a slight tendency towards warmer tones.

And what about the sound? The device is equipped with dual stereo speakers that deliver clear and strong sound, but it won’t exactly blow you away. You won’t get extraordinary bass or a large soundstage like in gaming phones. Still, for watching YouTube videos or listening to Spotify, it’s more than adequate. A headphone jack? Not in this school. Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian)

Camera: Don’t Expect Revolutions

The S25’s camera system is identical to last year’s model: a 50MP main camera with a 24mm lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. So, what makes the difference? Artificial intelligence. Computational photography has slightly improved compared to last year, with small additions like Best Face (a feature from Google’s computational photography capabilities) and 10-bit HDR recording for the front camera.

There are no groundbreaking changes, but the starting point was already solid—Samsung’s cameras consistently deliver reliable results.

In daylight, the camera produces excellent results with accurate colors and balanced lighting, whether in indoor shots or macro photography. The issue arises when pushing the camera to its limits—extreme zoom levels introduce noise and over-processing, and night shots, while bright, tend to suffer from some noticeable processing, as seen in the provided samples. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Aside from that, the camera remains reliable and delivers good results in almost all lighting conditions, though some occasional over-processing is evident.

Taken with Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian) Taken with Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian) Taken with Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian) Taken with Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian) Taken with Samsung Galaxy S25 (credit: Niv Lilian)

Performance & AI: Intelligence That Works

Samsung has emphasized "AI for everyone," and while last year’s devices only hinted at this concept, this year, with One UI 7, AI features seem to have matured. The integration of Google’s Gemini AI in the device is now genuinely functional, making many tasks—like noise removal in videos, transcription, and writing assistance—feel more natural and useful.

However, most AI features currently support only English and Arabic, not Hebrew. Still, considering Google’s rapid advancements with Gemini, Hebrew support is likely on the way. Additionally, with Samsung’s promise of seven major updates, the phone’s longevity is secured.

Hardware Performance: Powerful and Smooth

Samsung has increased RAM from 8GB to 12GB this year, which should improve performance. The processor is the same across the entire S25 series—the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, customized for Samsung. This is an octa-core processor with two high-performance cores reaching nearly 5GHz (4.47GHz, comparable to powerful PC processors) and six additional cores running at 3.53GHz. Overall, this setup delivers smooth performance in daily use.

What about benchmark tests? We ran several and found strong results:

In the Wild Life Extreme test, the S25 outperformed 96% of tested devices, scoring 5194 points, though our unit was in the lower fifth among all S25 devices tested.

In the Solar Bay test, which stresses the GPU, it excelled with 10,571 points, surpassing 94% of tested devices.

However, it does get warm—the test showed a temperature increase from 35°C to 42°C.

In the Steel Nomad Light test, designed for high-end smartphones and lightweight computers, it scored 2176 points, outperforming 81% of tested devices. However, frame rates started to drop under heavy load, making the effort more noticeable.

To sum up, the Galaxy S25 handles all daily tasks smoothly, including heavy workloads, though intense usage may result in noticeable heat buildup.

Battery Life: Not Bad, But Could Be Better

Physically, the battery and charging system are nearly identical to the S24: a 4000mAh battery supporting 25W wired charging, 15W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse wireless charging for external devices. The only difference from last year is support for the newer Qi 2 standard for wireless charging. While other manufacturers are moving toward lithium-silicon and silicon-carbon batteries, Samsung’s choice seems conservative.

And how does it perform in real life? It’s decent but not impressive. With mixed usage, the battery lasts a day to a day and a half, which is reasonable. However, with intensive activities like video streaming or gaming, expect faster drain, requiring a charger by evening.

Bottom Line

The standard S25 is Samsung’s entry-level offering for those interested in its devices. In terms of hardware, there are no major innovations compared to last year—the devices are nearly identical, aside from minor refinements like additional RAM and an updated processor. Most improvements come from software, AI capabilities, and the promise of seven major updates.

For those looking for a smaller, well-rounded Android phone that meets most daily needs, the S25 is a relatively good deal at around NIS 3,200—but perhaps slightly expensive compared to competitors like the OnePlus 13. If you want Samsung’s smooth experience and AI features or are upgrading from an older Samsung model (not the S24), this device is a solid choice.

However, if you want all the bells and whistles of the Ultra model, including an advanced camera system and additional features, you’ll need to shell out at least another 1,000 shekels.

The S25 offers a solid package for those who want Samsung’s ecosystem—a reliable, elegant, and well-made device. However, it lacks standout features like exceptional battery life or a high-end camera for content creators.