Mali Levi has been chosen as the presenter for the BISSELL vacuum cleaner brand

The Hamilton Group, importer and marketer of the BISSELL vacuum cleaner brand, announces the selection of actress Mali Levi as the presenter and face of the brand in Israel. Levi will lead a 360° campaign (television, billboards, digital, and social media) with an investment of over NIS 5 million. The campaign will accompany the brand throughout the year, with an initial launch in the third week of March, just before Passover—a peak period when Israeli consumers seek powerful and highly effective cleaning solutions.

Mali’s selection and the new campaign directly align with BISSELL’s marketing strategy under the "Pet Proven" branding, which provides unique and innovative cleaning solutions for pet owners. The "Pet Proven" concept ensures powerful products designed to tackle pet dirt, fur, and odors.

At the heart of the humorous campaign, Mali engages, with her well-known charm and humor, in a dialogue with the family dog, who feels a sense of competition against the new and powerful BISSELL vacuum cleaner. This vacuum specializes in cleaning homes with pets and features innovative technology dedicated to handling even the toughest pet-related messes, reinforcing the main insight: if the vacuum can handle the toughest pet dirt, it can easily handle regular household messes.

"A natural and precise choice"

For the first time, the Hamilton Group is launching an advertising campaign featuring a strong presenter as part of a broad marketing effort for the leading wet and dry vacuum cleaner brand in the U.S., recognizing that the American success can be replicated in Israel.

"The choice of Mali Levi, as a mother and a beloved and humorous public figure, was a natural and precise fit for BISSELL’s marketing and communication strategy. With her characteristic ease and humor, Mali connects both to the tasks and needs of busy parents and families seeking smart cleaning solutions and to pet owners—under the slogan 'Living in a Clean Home'—emphasizing the message that with BISSELL, you can enjoy having pets at home without compromising on cleanliness."

"Mali represents values of family, elegance, and humor. As someone who balances a dynamic family life with a successful career, she resonates with BISSELL’s values, enabling every home to stay clean and inviting easily and efficiently. We are confident that the connection between her and the brand will strengthen our relationship with Israeli customers and introduce even more people to BISSELL’s global cleaning revolution," says Roni Aharoni, Vice President of the Hamilton Group.