Dental Implants in Turkey - Top Benefits & Cost Savings

There is nothing as disappointing as losing a tooth - but with dental implants in Turkey, you have nothing to worry about. After the milk teeth fall off, the new teeth develop and are more permanent. If you lose these, you risk living your life with gaps between your teeth and this can be hectic.

Dental implants provide a permanent and reliable solution that takes after the natural teeth. Even better, it improves oral health and enhances your ability to speak and chew comfortably. In this article, we will explore everything you need to know when getting your dental treatment in Turkey with our cosmetic and restorative dentistry expert Dt. Damla Çeşmebaşı.

Know the Different Types of Dental Implants

By definition, dental implants are artificial structures that will be surgically placed in your mouth. They are used for tooth replacements to damaged or lost teeth. The procedure usually involves making an insertion of a tiny titanium screw to the jawbone. It will function as the anchor for the artificial tooth or crown depending on your preferences.

Apart from taking a natural look and restoring your smile, it is comfortable and further enhances your teeth functionality. In this section, we explore the different types of implants you can get in Turkey.

1) Endosteal Implants

Endosteal implants refer to those positioned inside the bone using a metal post, mostly titanium. The material is popular as it is biocompatible - therefore, your body will not reject it or react to irritations.

For the endosteal implants, the dental experts place metal screens in the jawbone before letting it bond to the bone. After the implant fuses into the bone, the expert installs the abutment in a minor surgery. If you have healthy jawbones, this is your most suitable option.

2) Subperiosteal Implants

Subperiosteal implants are the opposite of the endosteal teeth implants option. Unlike the latter, they sit below the gumline, just above the jawbone. The fact that they are not surgically placed makes them a great choice for those struggling with insufficient jawbone structures.

If you are looking for increase the density, consider doing a bone graft or sinus lift. Sinus lifting, also known as sinus augmentation increases the bone volume in the upper jaw to support the implants.

3) Zygomatic Implants

No two dentitions are alike. For those struggling with significant bone loss in the upper jaw, zygomatic implants will be the most suitable option. The implants are attached to the zygomatic bone and give you a stable foundation for the prosthetic teeth. If you have been deemed ineligible for traditional implant procedures, your dentist may recommend this procedure to you.

4) All-on-4 Implants

If you are looking for full-arch restoration, the All-on-4 implants are a great fit. For these, the expert will strategically place all four implants on the jawbone and then proceed to install four missing teeth. It is a comprehensive solution that minimises the need for extensive dental implants surgery. All-on-4 is an attractive option for those who want an effective full arch. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

5) Mini Implants

Mini implants are usually characterised by narrower posts and use a minimally invasive technique. Like the Subperiosteal, they are perfect for patients with limited bone density. The treatment is used to stabilise the lower dentures to improve their comfort and functionality. Even though they come in a smaller size, the implants are a stable and reliable foundation for artificial teeth.

Understanding the Treatment Plan with Dental Implants in Turkey

The treatment plan for implants in Turkey, specifically at Cosmedica Dental is pretty simple. It begins with a consultation session online (or in person). During this session, the experts will perform an X-ray assessment alongside other dental analyses to determine your issue. With this information, they can recommend the most viable implant or dental crowns options for your condition.

After this, the dentist will scan and remove the damaged teeth that need replacements before proceeding to install the implant screws. It is important to note that this heavily depends on your selected procedure and the number of implants. Once the dentist inserts the screws into the bone, you get some time for osseointegration (healing).

With the bone all healed up, the experts will then place the desired dental abutment right on the implant. After that they finalize this with an artificial tooth or ceramic crown as desired. The best thing about Cosmedica Dental is that you get high quality dental care and assistance throughout your dental treatment in Turkey journey.

Outstanding patient results at Cosmedica Dental with dental implants in Turkey. (credit: Courtesy of Cosmedica Dental)

Cost of Dental Implants in Turkey and All-Inclusive Packages at Cosmedica Dental

According to research, the biggest factor for most people getting dental implant procedures is the cost. Cosmedica Dental understands this and goes the extra mile to provide competitive prices without compromising the care and results. This means that you get the service for a fraction of the cost you would have received in other countries.

Like any other clinic, the cost of getting dental implants depends on the type that you choose as well as the brand. For instance, the cost of full mouth dental implants in Turkey will differ from a single tooth. One of the most popular packages is the "All on 4 Single Jaw" which costs EUR 3200. This is an affordable price for 14 Zircon crowns and 4 dental implants.

The all-inclusive packages at Cosmedica Dental for full set implant placement are comprehensive. They include a VIP transfer service to your 5* accommodation, the airport, and the clinic. It will also enable you to get medication, free consultation, as well as translator services. With verified doctors and pre-examination procedures, you can be sure to get the best service.

Why Choose to Have Your Dental Treatments in Turkey

Recent studies show that Turkey is a premier dental treatment destination. Data shows that the country attracts more than 1 million health tourists every year, with over 400,000 of them seeking dental treatments. This number is expected to grow even further by over 100%.

Therefore, one of the frequently asked questions is: What makes the country a perfect destination? Here are a few reasons.

1) Cost-Effectiveness

Getting quality dental treatment is often an expensive affair. For instance, a veneer treatment in most English countries falls in the range between EUR 500 to EUR 1950 per tooth. On the flipside, such treatments in Turkey are significantly lower.

One of the biggest reasons for the price drop in Turkey is the minimal labour costs and reduced overhead expenses. According to research, the labour costs in Turkey are approximately 5.0X lower than the UK and North American countries. All this makes the price come down.

Even better, the Turkish government has policies and measures to make it easier for international patients to visit. This goes a long way in minimising the price of the dental treatment in Turkey as well as other cosmetic procedures.

2) Enjoy a Competitive Dental Industry

Following the measures put in place by the Turkish government, the dental tourism industry is quite competitive. This has made it possible for there to be many cosmetic procedures and aesthetic clinics. As a patient, you have many high quality options to choose from.

While most countries only use endosteal implants, Turkey has a wide selection for your desired outcome. At Cosmedica Dental, we believe that every patient is special and there are no one-size-fits-all implants. After our assessment, we will recommend the most suitable one to restore your smile.

3) Access to Advanced Infrastructure

Turkey as a country has made huge strides in its infrastructure and technology for cosmetic procedures. Dental treatment clinics in Turkey such as Cosmedica Dental use high-tech machines with digital imaging systems. With such systems, you get a more accurate solution for your dental implants and the ideal diagnostics for your teeth.

In addition to the high technology, Turkey is home to some of the most experienced cosmetic dentists. Starting with Dr Durgun, these professionals have undertaken rigorous training and have performed many dental procedures including implants.

4) Positive Reviews from Other Patients

Research shows that 99.9% of consumers read reviews and research online before making a purchase. Of the whole number, 93% of them claim that online store or website reviews impact their decision-making.

When comparing reviews for dental treatment in Turkey online, the country holds a positive reputation with high success rates. Most clients attribute this to the high quality of service they receive while in the country. When they narrate their experience, they share uplifting perspectives.

Like any other dental clinic in Turkey, Cosmedica Dental has a reviews section. There you can find photographic content on the ‘Before’ and ‘After’ dental implants.

5) The Perfect Chance to Explore Turkey

If you have always wanted to visit and explore Tukey, now is your chance. In a bid to save money, most clients combine their dental treatment with vacations. The country, located in the Middle East, has one of the warmest and most welcoming environments. As you plan your itinerary, ensure you purposefully explore the Cappadocia’s fairy caves and chimneys.

Other Popular Treatments at Cosmedica Dental

Apart from dental implants, there are many other dental services you can find at Cosmedica Dental. Let’s explore some of the most common ones below.

Dental Veneers

Dental veneers are thin custom-made coverings fitted over the front surface of the teeth. They help conceal chipped teeth, cracked teeth, discoloration in teeth, as well as gaps in between teeth.

Veneers are the most versatile dental treatments. They can be used by anyone seeking to improve their teeth' appearance and camouflage cosmetic flaws. The experts will assess your situation and advise on the ideal option as they differ from one another.

Transparent Aligner

At the mention of misaligned teeth, most people are tempted to run to braces. Well, apart from braces, there is Invisalign, which refers to the invisible alignment for the teeth. They offer a discreet alternative to braces when it comes to straightening your dentures. Like the veneers, they are custom-made and gradually removable as the teeth gradually shift to their desired positions.

Teeth Whitening

Stained or discolored teeth are a common issue for most people. The teeth may be yellow because of ageing, coffee consumption, wine, or even stubborn stains. If your teeth are okay but stained, teeth whitening is your ultimate choice.

Cosmedica Dental uses advanced technology and powerful whitening agents to deliver immediate and long-term results. You no longer must hide your smile!

Book Your Dental Implants Treatment at Cosmedica Dental Clinic in Turkey Today

Ready to transform your life and facial aesthetics with dental implants at Cosmedica Dental? Well, we are ready for you. At Cosmedica Dental, we have a full range of dental services and procedures depending on your needs and preferences.

Visit our website today and schedule a consultation. During the consultation, we will assess your dental situation, and advice on the most suitable plan. Additionally, we give you a no-obligation quote.

Besides the web contact form, you can also contact us by clicking on the WhatsApp icon on the website for a chat. Our line at +90 544 556 05 83 and our email info@cosmedicadental.com are open to assist you. Get in touch with us for a professional consultation session. We are here to restore your smile and teeth functionality.

This article was written in cooperation with Cosmedica Clinic