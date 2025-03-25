Special deals and new home products for Passover

The DELONGHI brand, from Brimag, is launching a special promotion for coffee lovers. Customers who purchase one of the automatic coffee machines included in the promotion will receive a complimentary 2-kilogram package of coffee beans.

DELONGHI’s automatic coffee machines are known for their high quality and popularity worldwide among coffee enthusiasts, offering a variety of coffee flavors. The different models include advanced functions for making espresso, cappuccino, latte, macchiato, and more, all at the touch of a button.

The promotion is valid from March 19, 2025, to March 31, 2025, or while supplies last, subject to the promotion’s terms. It is available at Traklin Hashmal stores, select electrical and appliance retailers, and authorized online marketplaces.

ROSO, the in-house brand of COOK AND BAKE, a leading brand for cooking, baking, and hosting products, presents the new ROSO TOUCH collection—luxuriously designed cookware that enhances the cooking experience in any kitchen.

Just in time for Passover, a season of renewal, cleaning, and refreshing the kitchen, ROSO TOUCH provides the perfect solution for those looking to upgrade their cookware for festive family meals and start the spring with a fresh, clean kitchen look.

The collection blends professional functionality with aesthetics, featuring a sleek matte finish and an elegant white color for a modern, rich look. The minimalist design, with long stainless steel handles, offers a luxurious and clean appearance suitable for any kitchen style.

This premium cookware range includes high-quality pots, pans, and sauté pans in various sizes, designed for professional cooking results. Whether preparing a festive holiday meal or an everyday dish, ROSO TOUCH ensures perfect results every time.

All cookware in the ROSO TOUCH collection is made from high-quality materials, ensuring even heat distribution and optimal cooking. The advanced non-stick coating prevents food from sticking and makes cleaning easier.

More details are available on the website. InterSen's cleaning bundle, Special price: NIS 59.90 instead of NIS 79.60.

Intersun, the exclusive importer of the Hostess brand—specializing in cleaning accessories, hygiene products, baking supplies, and disposable tableware—and Easy Touch, Israel's leading disposable gloves brand, offers an exclusive Passover cleaning package on its website, including everything needed for a sparkling home at a special holiday price.

Passover, symbolizing renewal and the arrival of spring, is also the time when many homes in Israel undergo a deep cleaning, from removing chametz to refreshing the entire house. To simplify the process and save time and money, Intersun’s cleaning bundle provides a convenient and effective solution with all the essential home cleaning products—at a special discount on the importer’s website.

The bundle includes:

80-pack of blue nitrile gloves by Easy Touch—elastic, thick, and powder-free.

Two extra-large microfiber floor cloths, made of special fibers for high absorption without leaving lint or streaks.

Five reusable multi-purpose miracle cloths, washable and suitable for cleaning windows, sinks, bathtubs, ovens, stovetops, refrigerators, TVs, computers, and cars.

Three Japanese dishwashing sponges, featuring a special scrubbing surface that cleans, polishes, and scrubs without scratching, suitable for stainless steel, Teflon, ceramic, plastic, porcelain, marble, glass, and more.

Special price: NIS 59.90 instead of NIS 79.60.

Available exclusively on the Intersun importer's website.

The management of Gold Mall is launching the “Golden Wheel” project, with an investment of approximately NIS 1 million. Customers who make purchases totaling NIS 600 at the mall’s stores will be eligible to participate in the activity and spin the Golden Wheel, which guarantees a prize for every participant.

The event will take place from March 23 to April 10, 2025, in a specially designed space within the mall. The Golden Wheel will feature around 30 different prizes, aimed at surprising and delighting visitors.

Sharon Pinson, Gold Mall’s marketing manager, stated: "The mall’s management has carefully selected the gifts for the winners."

LG OLED evo CS4 65'' (OLED65CS4VA) – NIS 6,990 (credit: LG GLOBAL) In celebration of Passover, LG and its official importer, H.Y. Group, are announcing special deals and discounts on leading TV models:

LG OLED evo CS4 65" (OLED65CS4VA) – NIS 6,990

LG QNED AI QNED80 75" (75QNED80T6B) – NIS 5,190

LG OLED evo AI C4 77" (OLED77C46LA) – NIS 11,990

Additionally, with the purchase of an LG TV, customers can receive a discount on the LG Soundbar S65TR 600W (S65TR) for NIS 1,190 instead of NIS 1,690.