An unforgettable holiday table: The Passover 2025 collection by Hazorfim

Passover is approaching, making this the perfect time to refresh your holiday table with timeless pieces that blend tradition, luxury, and elegance. The international Judaica and silverware brand, Hazorfim, presents its Passover 2025 Collection, featuring a wide range of pure silver and silver-plated items that will make the Seder night an unforgettable experience.

Especially in these times, preserving Jewish heritage and maintaining a connection to tradition is more important than ever. Hazorfim, an international Jewish brand with decades of meticulous silversmithing artistry, plays a significant role in strengthening Israel’s national resilience.

Each piece undergoes a precise design process, featuring hand-crafted engravings and decorations, all aimed at preserving the tradition of luxurious silverware and ensuring its place of honor for future generations.

Linia Silver-Plated Kiddush Cup & Plate Set

A unique silver-plated set from the Linia collection, designed to bring luxury into every Israeli home. The set boasts a classic and refined design, featuring a decorated Kiddush cup and matching plate with elegant lines that create a harmony between Jewish tradition and modern luxury.

Price: NIS 431 instead of NIS 538

Large Linia Elijah’s Cup – Silver-Plated

An elegant creation that blends Jewish tradition with a luxurious design. The cup is delicately decorated, with clean, smooth, and refined lines. Thanks to the high-quality silver plating, this is a piece that will remain a cherished part of the family’s holiday table for many years.

Price: NIS 661 instead of NIS 827

Hammering Snow Elijah’s Cup – Pure Silver

Silverware is not just for decoration—it is a part of Jewish tradition, passed down through generations. This Elijah’s Cup is elegantly and luxuriously designed, complemented by a matching plate. A true essential for any holiday table.

Price: NIS 1,671 instead of NIS 2,570

Linia Silver-Plated Passover Plate

The perfect blend of tradition and contemporary aesthetics. With a luxurious design, clean lines, and exceptionally high-quality silver plating, every detail has been carefully considered. This plate adds a sense of festivity and grandeur, immediately becoming the centerpiece of any holiday table.

Price: NIS 574 instead of NIS 718

Price: NIS 574 instead of NIS 718

Pair of Minimalist Silver-Plated Candlesticks

With a minimalist and elegant design, these silver-plated candlesticks seamlessly match any decor style. The combination of clean, smooth lines and a silver finish gives them a modern yet timeless look, making them an essential item for holidays or Shabbat evenings.

Price: NIS 627 instead of NIS 784

Large Silver-Plated Serving Tray

The perfect piece for serving with elegance and style. Featuring a classic design and a gleaming silver finish, this luxurious tray is ideal for any holiday table—whether for matzah, fruit, or desserts, it’s a striking addition that elevates any gathering.

Price: NIS 599 instead of NIS 749

Hazorfim offers a wide selection of Passover gifts, with a range of affordable options under NIS 300. These gifts are ideal for hosts, an elegant addition to the holiday table, or a personal treat. The holiday collection is available in Hazorfim stores across the country and online.