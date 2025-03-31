The game that may change the way parents communicate with their children

Dr. Tal Aperman-Yitzhak and Shelly Porper-Rosen, both experts in their fields, have collaborated to develop an innovative card game called Bari-Li, which is accompanied by a professional knowledge website.

Bari-Li is a card game designed for parents, children, and professionals, aimed at helping to explain and instill important messages on topics such as health promotion, resilience, safety, friendship, allergies, and learning about the private body. The game is accompanied by a website that provides comprehensive and professional knowledge on 16 relevant topics in child-rearing.

"The idea is to help parents talk with their children about important topics in a pleasant, clear, and open manner, allowing for continuous security and openness," explained Aperman-Yitzhak, a Doctor of Public Health. "A home where topics are discussed freely from an early age will encourage children to turn to their parents even as teenagers, instead of seeking unreliable information elsewhere."

Shelly Porper-Rosen, a psychotherapist and certified sex therapist, added: "We meet parents daily who struggle to talk with their children about important issues such as safety and the private body. Unfortunately, we hear too many stories about children being harmed due to a lack of awareness and open communication." Bari-Li (credit: PR)

Their collaboration, they say, has created a unique combination of public health knowledge and psychological therapy. "In an extensive study we conducted, we found that there is no other product in the country that combines a professional website for parents with a game that helps instill the information in an accessible way for children," they stated. According to them, the game is generating significant interest among educational institutions, with the psychological services of the Kfar Saba Municipality already purchasing Bari-Li, and several other municipalities showing interest in the product.

"We believe that the game and website should reach every family with children," says Porper-Rosen. "Especially in today's era, when children are exposed to vast amounts of information that is not always reliable, it is crucial that parents know how to approach these topics in an age-appropriate and professional manner." The creators hope the game will help parents develop open conversations with their children, thereby contributing to their physical and mental well-being.