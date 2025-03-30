The healthy alternative to flour: Flours made from 100% vegetables

Have you also eliminated flour from your diet? Here's a healthy opportunity to bring it back. Flours made from 100% vegetables, only natural ingredients, with no preservatives, gluten-free, and rich in dietary fiber and protein.

The company Guri is launching a new category in Israel—based on 100% natural vegetables: 5 types of flours made from 100% vegetables, only natural ingredients, with no preservatives, gluten-free (suitable for celiacs), and vegan.

The advantage of these products is the powdery texture and the natural production process, in which the vegetables are washed and peeled, freeze-dried, and then ground into a product that is 100% vegetable.

You can choose between cauliflower flour, broccoli flour, carrot flour, pumpkin flour, or sweet potato flour, suitable for mixtures for quiches, casseroles, soups, breads, doughs, tortillas, pastas (ravioli, gnocchi, etc.), croutons, snacks, pizzas, pancakes, latkes, mashed potatoes, cakes, shakes, and more.

Price: NIS 21.90

Where: In stores and retail chains