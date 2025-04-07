Redefine Meat expands to Rami Levy, completing its presence in major supermarkets in Israel

Good news for meat lovers looking for alternatives: Redefine Meat, the leader in new meat in Israel, has announced significant expansion with its entry into the Rami Levy chain. This move completes the Israeli company’s presence in all the major supermarket chains in the country, offering more consumers access to the plant-based meat products developed using innovative technology.

"We are excited to partner with Rami Levy, one of the largest and most beloved chains in Israel, which has a wide national presence," said Eshchar Ben Shitrit, CEO and co-founder of Redefine Meat. "From the beginning, we committed to changing the way people consume meat. This move is another step in our expansion strategy and our journey. Now, meat lovers who seek new meat will be able to find us on the shelves of all the major supermarkets, at a branch near them," added Ben Shitrit.

Consumers will be able to find a range of the company’s products on Rami Levy’s shelves, including pulled beef-style new meat, minced new meat, premium burgers, lamb-style kebabs, merguez sausages, flank steak, shawarma-style pulled meat, and German-style bratwurst sausages.

Eshchar Ben Shitrit, CEO and founder of the food tech company Redefine Meat (credit: Yakir Pollak)

All the products are easy to prepare in the home kitchen and are intended for a variety of audiences, from meat lovers wishing to reduce their consumption of animal meat, to those keeping kosher, as well as vegetarians and vegans.

Redefine Meat, which founded an entirely new category in the meat industry, was established in Rehovot and employs workers in Israel and Europe. The company’s products, launched in 2022, have been highly successful both in the institutional market and in retail, with a focus on meat-like taste, texture, and aroma.

In Israel, before entering Rami Levy, the products were available in retail chains such as Shufersal, Victory, Nitzat Haduvdevan, Yohananoff, and Hazi Hinam, as well as in restaurants across the country. Ramy Levy network (credit: PR)

The company’s success crosses borders - its products are now sold in over five countries across Europe, in about 5,000 restaurants, hotels, and catering services, including in the UK, France, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Redefine Meat’s entry into one of Israel’s major supermarket chains indicates significant progress in the country’s alternative meat market and a change in Israeli consumption habits. The company notes that it will continue its mission to "reach every home in Israel" and lead the change in how people consume meat.