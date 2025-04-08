In moderation, it’s healthy: Selected wines for Passover

For Those Who Like Their Wine Sparkling

A new kosher-for-Passover cava under OU supervision and approved by the Chief Rabbinate of Israel. Semi-dry, made from the grape varieties Xarel-lo, Macabeo, and Parellada. The cava is produced after the grapes are separated and crushed to extract the must, which is then fermented at a temperature range of 15-17 degrees Celsius. After fermentation, Liqueur de Tirage (a concentrated wine rich in sugar and yeast) is added, followed by a second fermentation and aging in bottles. The cava wines are stored in the winery’s cellars for nine months and then receive an additional dose of Liqueur de Dosage (sweet wine), which determines the final sugar content in the beverage.

The dry taste is balanced with a refreshing finish. Suitable as an aperitif alongside ethnic food and dishes that incorporate nuts, savory pastries, and appetizers, as well as a great base for mixed drinks. NIS 29.90 (from The Scottish Company). Codorniu Clasico Cava Brut (credit: PR)

Wine Gift Sets for the Holiday

Teperberg Winery is launching two festive gift sets for the holiday:

• IMPRESSION Goblets Set – includes red wine from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, white wine from Sauvignon Blanc and Chardonnay grapes, plus two wine goblets (NIS 100).

• INSPIRE and Lavie Liqueur Set – includes red wine from Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot grapes, white wine from French Colombard and Gewürztraminer grapes, plus Lavie chocolate liqueur (NIS 120). Teperberg Winery's festive gift set (credit: PR)

Wine Sets with Gifts

LOVE - House of is launching two gift sets for Passover:

Sweet and Fragrant 1

A set including a premium white chocolate ball with orchid powder, cinnamon, peanuts, and coconut, an Allsaints unisex perfume with a deep fragrance, a high-quality vanilla-scented candle in a gold-decorated container for a warm atmosphere, and Miraval Rosé Provence wine – one of the world’s most sought-after rosé wines, a light wine with refreshing acidity and an elegant finish (NIS 553).

Sweet and Fragrant 2

A designer candle from Pip Studio in a pink porcelain cup with a Kyoto Festival pattern, a premium white chocolate bar with dried strawberries, an Allsaints unisex perfume with a deep fragrance, and "The Venad" dry red wine – a rich wine made from Cabernet Sauvignon grapes grown in the vineyards of Salento, southern Italy (NIS 557). Wine gift set (credit: PR)

A Bottle of Wine and a Pair of Glasses

Tzuba Winery is launching a festive Passover set including a bottle of Tzuba Metzuda 2022 and two elegant red wine glasses. Metzuda Red is a carefully crafted blend consisting of 80% Cabernet Sauvignon, 15% Merlot, and 5% Syrah. The wine is aged for 18 months in French oak barrels and offers aromatic richness, full body, and deep flavors. It is made from free-run juice (without pressing), contributing to balance and refined flavors. The grapes come from the highest terraces in the winery’s vineyards, on terra rossa soil at an altitude of over 730 meters above sea level. The wine has a deep color with purple hues and aromas of blackberries, ripe cherries, vanilla, and delicate spices. It has a full body, balanced acidity, and a long, elegant finish. The wine is particularly suitable for meat dishes, aged cheeses, and rich stews. (Distributed by A.G.T.D.) (NIS 159). Tzuba Winery set (credit: PR)

Merlot and a Pair of Wine Glasses