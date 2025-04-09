Cabernet Sauvignon is for the weak

Anyone who closely follows the wines launched by major wineries ahead of the holidays knows it’s a familiar ritual: Chardonnay, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Syrah take center stage every year.

This year, however, I couldn’t help but notice that the new Passover wine collections from some leading wineries feature a variety I’m not used to seeing on the holiday table. That variety is Malbec. On the one hand, it’s surprising, but on the other hand, it thrives in hot climates—exactly our territory.

So, without undermining the dominance of the classic varieties, which certainly deserve their place (and which I’m sure we’ll get to in the next couple of weeks), this Passover, we can switch things up with a grape variety associated with Argentina—one that has become one of Israelis’ favorite red wines in the past decade.

On a personal note, I find Malbec to be a charming wine that adds depth and beautifully complements food. At the same time, it’s neither intimidating nor overpowering. It’s a soft, fruity red wine that pairs well with the full range of traditional holiday dishes. Teperberg Winery (credit: PR)

Carmel Winery, Single Vineyards, Malbec, Mevo Beitar Vineyard 2021

There’s probably no need to elaborate on Single Vineyards, Carmel Winery’s series of wines from single vineyards. For years now, I’ve found myself eagerly anticipating each new holiday release, which somehow always manages to surprise. Besides, a bottle from this veteran winery—which, for me at least, symbolizes something quintessentially Israeli—is always a great addition to a family holiday meal.

The Malbec from Mevo Beitar is plummy and deep, with a full body and fruity flavors that pair well with slow-cooked dishes, meats, and, for those who eat legumes, rice dishes. It’s also perfect for any spicy, flavorful dish with soul.

Price: NIS 120.

Teperberg Winery, ESSENCE, Malbec 2020

Teperberg Winery made history with Malbec when, in 2007, it launched Israel’s first varietal Malbec. At the time, this groundbreaking wine showcased the perfect blend of climate conditions and innovation, and it has since become one of the winery’s signature wines.

The current Malbec from the Essence series is everything you’d expect from a red wine accompanying a hearty meal. It has a deep red color and enticing fruity aromas. On the palate, it is soft and crisp—a wine that evolves in the glass as you drink, making it a perfect gift to open at a future holiday feast.

Price: NIS 99.

Tabor Winery, Artisanal, Malbec Creation 2021

On one side, red fruits; on the other, tobacco and cocoa. The Malbec from the Artisanal series, Tabor Winery’s premium brand, presents a slightly different take on classic Malbec. Perhaps it’s because the grapes are grown in vineyards in Mitzpe Ramon in the Negev, where the desert’s unique influence ultimately impacts the wine.

This is a well-balanced wine with a pleasant texture—not too bold, yet capable of blending beautifully with a variety of flavors. A festive choice, especially for those who truly love wine.