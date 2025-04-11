Toothpastes for toddlers and children with fluoride for cavity protection

Fluoride is an essential component in preventing cavities and maintaining strong teeth. Therefore, it is important to choose a toothpaste with an age-appropriate fluoride content and to ensure the correct measured amount is applied to the toothbrush according to the toddler's or child's age.

Unlike most children's toothpastes available on the market, Weleda's toothpastes contain naturally derived and organic ingredients, free from synthetic substances, added sugars, artificial sweeteners, and preservatives.

The toothpastes include calendula flower extract, which helps maintain a healthy appearance of the mouth and gums. They have a natural and pleasant flavor with a gentle texture. The new series includes two fluoride-containing products designed for cavity protection and enamel strengthening: a toothpaste for toddlers, from the first baby tooth up to age 6, and a toothpaste for children aged 6 to 12.

Weleda’s new fluoride toothpastes protect against cavities, strengthen tooth enamel, and have been clinically tested to reduce plaque and gum issues.

Price: NIS 43.30-60.40

Where: Pharmacies, natural health stores, baby stores, and pharmacies.