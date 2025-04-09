The Take Me Home baby brand is launching its new summer collection, Dream Resort, which will be released for the first time in two separate drops—ensuring there's always something new to discover. The new collection, led by founder Elinor Koffler, features items inspired by the world’s iconic beaches, with summery prints of dolphins, palm trees, and starfish.

A new development for parents: For the first time since the brand’s founding in 2019, the size range will expand to include toddlers aged two to three, rather than being limited to up to 24 months as it was until now. Super-Pharm launches the summer collection of its baby brand Take Me Home (credit: PR)

"A Summer Dream"

According to Kopler, the new collection was born out of a desire to create a comfortable and safe space for children, even in times of uncertainty. "Dream Resort is a reminder that reality is always with us, but so is the ability to dream, hope, and create magical moments."

The collection's pieces come in soft tones with timeless prints, including the brand’s iconic hot air balloon. Beyond aesthetics, the clothing is designed for maximum comfort—for both babies and parents—with soft fabrics, high-quality stitching, and practical adjustments for easy dressing. Super-Pharm launches the summer collection of its baby brand Take Me Home (credit: PR)

The Dream Resort collection is available for purchase in approximately 80 Super-Pharm stores and on the chain’s online site, with prices starting at NIS 49.90.

