These shoes are a danger to the public – and not at all because of their platform

1. Platform sandals from SANDALIKA

What? A design that could be our next “silent” model (definitely a danger to the public), featuring two leather straps – one wraps around the toe and the other embraces the middle of the foot, shaping comfortably and effortlessly to the foot. Useful for daylight hours, casual use, or a light evening outing.

How much? NIS 440.

Where? On the online site.

Brow gel from NARS (credit: PR)

2. Brow gel from NARS

What? It’s really hard to find a brow gel that actually sets and doesn’t crumble into annoying white particles on the brow. NARS’s transparent product is the complete opposite – it indeed sets with a water-resistant finish and locks the brow look in place for up to 12 hours. A lightweight formula that nourishes, softens, and isn’t sticky, giving a soft, natural hair look, enriched with soothing rose water and argan oil. The long bristles of the brush really help perfect the combing from every possible angle.

How much? NIS 125.

Where? In brand stores and on the online site. Top by Alexandra Pinto (credit: Guy Rashkovan)

3. Top by Alexandra Pinto

What? A shirt designed with a crossed X collar creating a triangular cut-out above the chest. A fun choice for maximum variation on a day with wide, loose jeans in a total blue look. A piece from the designer chosen as one of the seven winners of this year’s design incubator program, in collaboration with the Story network.

How much? NIS 380.

Where? The pop-up in the Story flagship store at Dizengoff Square and online. Vest by ba&sh (credit: PR)

4. Vest by ba&sh

What? A piece with a rich bohemian vibe, this vest is based on black with a dominant colorful embroidery of purple, white, and gold in floral and geometric motifs. It will pair perfectly with a white tee and elevate any basic look.

How much? NIS 1,073.

Where? Boutique 77 and online. Lingerie set from Triumph (credit: PR abroad)

5. Lingerie set from Triumph

What? The Body Make Up Illusion series offers maximum comfort for those who wear underwire bras, providing the illusion of not wearing wire at all. The use of a minimal band allows them to be almost invisible under soft and light clothes, making them ideal for light spring layering.

How much? Bra NIS 360, panties NIS 150.

Where? Brand stores, the Mashbir chain, H&O, and selected lingerie stores. Perfume by Carolina Herrera (credit: PR)

6. Perfume by Carolina Herrera

What? The luxury fashion brand launches the new women’s version "Good Girl Elixir Very". An intense yet refined fragrance with notes of amber fruit, a burst of juicy black cherry, with a central note of deep red rose at the heart of the perfume and a light touch of bourbon vanilla.

How much? NIS 555 for 80ml.

Where? In drugstore chains. Anti-aging moisturizer by Dermalogica (credit: PR abroad)

7. Anti-aging moisturizer by Dermalogica

What? The MultiVitamin Power Recovery cream for daily use fights the stress accumulated on the skin, through a concentrated and rich vitamin complex that treats and helps prevent signs of aging caused by skin stress, which leads to wrinkles, fine lines, dryness, and dull, lackluster skin.

How much? NIS 464 for 50ml.

Where? On the brand’s website.