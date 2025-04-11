Have you already bought a gift for the hosts? The gift boxes that will make your Passover special

The Seder night is approaching, and it’s well-known that a good guest must arrive with a gift. Even if you forgot or pushed it aside, it's best not to wait until the last moment and stand in long lines with the rest of Israel.

We’ve reviewed great gift boxes for Passover - from kitchen items to wines to sweet treats - that will take care of the gift-giving and leave the hosts satisfied.

End the Seder night chaos

Thought preparing the Seder plate was an impossible task? Goldy's presents a revolutionary solution – a pre-made Seder plate with all the traditional blessings using a unique technology that keeps freshness without refrigeration. The charoset is sweet just right, the horseradish is sharp as it should be, and everything else is ready to serve without hassle and with high kosher standards. Finally, you can focus on the main event instead of running to the supermarket. Price: NIS 99-129, available at retail chains and the Goldy's website.

ULTIMATE PASSOVER from Max Brenner (credit: PR)

A chocolate dream

Anyone who thinks Passover can’t be indulgent hasn’t met the ULTIMATE PASSOVER from Max Brenner. This box is designed to make your holiday especially sweet, with a winning combination of handmade pralines, milk chocolate bars filled with hazelnut cream, coated cereal balls, exotic Chinese pecans, and other chocolate treats to make your holiday extra special. The exciting bonus? A Passover Haggadah adorned with paintings by artists from the Alut organization, combining sweetness with community contribution.

Price: NIS 269, available on Max Brenner’s online store and in retail locations. Dalton Winery (credit: Shachar Drori)

Back to drinking

The Galilee is coming back to life, and Dalton Winery, which reopened after a year of closure due to the war, is celebrating 30 years of activity with a first-of-its-kind launch – limited edition wine gift boxes. The basic box includes a bottle of premium Shiraz or Merlot from the Estate series and two branded wine glasses, while the expanded box also includes two gourmet spreads – sun-dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives with roasted chestnuts. A perfect gift combining local flavors and festive elegance at an affordable price.

Price: NIS 100-150, available at specialty wine stores and the winery’s visitor center. SABON (credit: RONEN MENAGEN)

Imperial indulgence

After all the Passover cleaning, you deserve (or your hosts deserve) a royal treat – SABON unveils its stunning Lily Palace collection, inspired by the European "Golden Age." The scent? A magical blend of white lily flowers, fresh ivy leaves, and elegant musk, perfectly suited for the holiday of renewal. The indulgent "Palace of Gifts" box includes a full range of pampering products in the exclusive fragrance – Dead Sea salt body scrub, rich bath SABON, silky body cream, buttery hand cream, and more surprises that will envelop the gift recipient in luxury and gentleness.

Price: NIS 279, available at SABON stores. Happy Lemon (credit: Eran Salem)

Without breaking the bank

How do you refresh the table for Passover without draining your wallet? Happy Lemon launches its Spring-Summer 2025 collection with gift boxes that will make your hosts smile. The boxes come in a variety of exotic and ethnic styles – from the "East" box with bowls and serving items in an oriental print with warm hues, to the "Ethnic" box inspired by classic Japanese design, to the "Santorini" box combining bowls, candlesticks, and decorative candles. The bonus? Reasonable prices that won’t leave you eating dry matzah all month. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

Price: NIS 79.90-129.90, available at the network’s stores. L'Occitane (credit: PR abroad)

All the goodness of Provence in one box

L'Occitane celebrates spring with the "Neroli Orchid Fragrance Art" box, which will turn every day into a French experience. The elegant box contains three products in the famous floral scent – foaming shower gel, rich body milk, and Eau de Toilette, blending the enchanting combination of Neroli from the Mediterranean and white orchids from Madagascar. Perfect for an elegant holiday gift or a luxurious self-indulgence. Bonus for Passover: Spend NIS 400 and pay only NIS 300.

Price: NIS 257, available at network stores and the online store. Soltam (credit: ASAF AMBRAM)

Revolution of the handle

Say goodbye to the kitchen mess and sink full of pots. Soltam celebrates 75 years with the launch of CLIPPER – a cookware series with a brilliant modular handle patent that detaches with a click. Start cooking on the stove, remove the handle, and voilà – straight into the oven without changing cookware. Every organizer’s dream: the pots can be stacked on top of each other for storage, saving valuable space in cabinets. The cookware is made of aluminum with a four-layer Non-Stick coating, safe for use, and suitable for all stove types and dishwashers. The series comes in three sets (8, 9, or 12 pieces) in stunning pastel colors and affordable prices.

Price: NIS 275-449, available at Soltam stores and online. Tabor Winery (credit: TABOR WINERY.)

The Galilee blockbuster

Tabor Winery presents the perfect duo for the holiday table – a festive box from the renewed "Har" series, including the winery’s classic wines. The 2023 Cabernet Sauvignon combines black fruit aromas with subtle herbaceous notes and a touch of oak, while the 2023 Chardonnay brings fresh aromas of green apple, apricot, and citrus, with balanced minerality and acidity. Two leading wines in a beautifully packaged box with two glasses – just in time for the holiday.Price: 100-130 NIS, available at retail chains and selected wine stores.