This red one: Recommended red wines, Passover 2025

Like the previous review, this one also creates a guide to the local wine world, both from small and large wineries. In recent years, our wine industry has been showing the development of a young wine culture.

The generation of winemakers who are currently leading the wineries is producing wines with Mediterranean varieties that adapt well to local growing conditions and food. Lighter, fresher, and more approachable wines, elegant and with lower alcohol content, suited to the Israeli climate, reflect the current Israeli wine-making today.

This article features the color red. The red wines of recent years indicate a shift in trends and a realization among Israeli wineries that heavy, powerful, and very mature wines are not necessarily suited to a country with a climate, food, and character like ours.

The Israeli red wines of today tend to be light, fresh, dry, and balanced in acidity. The flavors of berries, vanilla, and new oak barrels have been replaced by green, fresh, and mineral notes. These friendly wines will suit both the first courses and the main dishes at this Passover. The variety is wide, with prices ranging between NIS 35 to NIS 250. Leave some room for the red wine (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Derech Eretz, Petit Syrah 2024

A series of local, young, and accessible wines, produced under the close supervision of the 'Shaked' company team, based on grapes from various growing regions. The wine, made from Petit Syrah grapes, has a fruity, young, and fresh character, balanced and light. Price: NIS 35. Derech Eretz, Petit Syrah 2024 (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Barkan Wineries, Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

A new series from one of the largest wineries in the country, expressing the best of the terroir of the Jerusalem Hills. The wine has aromas of black berries and plums, with balance and pleasant softness. Price: NIS 65. Barkan Wineries, Seven Hills Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 (credit: PR)

Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon 2023

From the winery that moved to the perfect location in the Upper Galilee, near the vineyards, comes a wine with pleasant aromas of dark fruit combined with Mediterranean seasoning and a soft, silky, delicate texture. Price: NIS 69. Recanati Winery, Galilee Vineyards, Cabernet Sauvignon 2023 (credit: PR)

Carmel Wineries, Vineyards, Syrah Grenache 2021

At the large and veteran winery, a classic blend of Rhône Valley grapes was created. The wine is relatively light yet complex and impressive, with tart red fruit flavors and fruity and spicy aromas. It will be enjoyable to drink chilled. Price: NIS 80. Carmel Wineries, Vineyards, Syrah Grenache 2021 (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Tabor Winery, Artizanal, Marselan Creation 2020

The winery's 'Artizanal' wines represent a meeting of tradition and innovation while adhering to principles of sustainability and ecological farming. This is a rich, powerful, and enjoyable wine, combining juicy fruit with various Mediterranean spices. Price: NIS 80. Tabor Winery, Artizanal, Marselan Creation 2020 (credit: EYAL KEREN)

Binat Winery, Shva, Marselan 2022

The Marselan variety, with its Mediterranean character, has adapted well in Israel and yields good results. This variety, a blend of Cabernet Sauvignon and Grenache, creates an aromatic and fragrant wine, fruity and floral, with a pleasant texture in the mouth. Price: NIS 85. Binat Winery, Shva, Marselan 2022 (credit: Vasily Vorontsov)

Lotem Winery, Red 2021

The organic winery presents an unconventional blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Syrah, and Nebbiolo, creating an elegant wine with plenty of fresh fruit and local spices, light and refreshing acidity, and a silky texture. Price: NIS 85. Lotem Winery (credit: PR)

Teperberg Winery, Essence, Merlot 2020

From the commercial winery that has impressed in recent years, comes a wonderful, aromatic Merlot with fresh red fruit aromas combined with light seasoning, tobacco, and pine. One of the best Merlot wines tasted recently. Price: NIS 95. Teperberg Winery, Essence, Merlot 2020 (credit: screenshot, Walla System)

Avidan Winery, Blend 2020

From a blend of four grape varieties—Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Tannat, and Petit Syrah—coming from four different growing regions in the country, a concentrated wine was created, with rich aromas of dark fruit, a velvety texture, and good balance. Price: NIS 99.

Amphora Winery, Riton Red 2018

Riton Red from Amphora Winery is one of the oldest brands in the country. A Bordeaux-style blend with a Mediterranean twist, made from Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Cabernet Franc. The wine has good fruit aromas, not too ripe, combined with light and fresh greenness, a correct, deep structure, soft, and enjoyable. Price: NIS 110. Amphora Winery, Riton Red 2018 (credit: PR)

Galai Winery, Casa Negev 2019

From a blend of Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, based on southern Merlot grapes grown in the Negev soil. The wine has prominent, complex, and deep fruit aromas, rich texture, and nice balance. Price: NIS 120. Galai Winey (credit: Orna Ben Haim, Surfers' photos)

Dalton Winery, Family Connection, Shiraz 2021

A wine from Dalton Winery's family collection series, following 30 years of work. Galilean Shiraz grapes created a wine with pleasant, relatively ripe fruit aromas combined with peppery seasoning, balanced and refreshing acidity, and a pleasant, velvety softness. Price: NIS 125. Dalton Winery, Family Connection, Shiraz 2021 (credit: PR)

Feldstein Winery, Gilgamesh 2021

A wine that tells a story, inspired by the Mesopotamian epic "The Epic of Gilgamesh," created in respect for the past and recognition of wine as a cultural value and story of local identity. Winemaker Avi Feldstein created an elegant blend based on Cabernet Sauvignon, combined with Syrah, Argaman, Carignan, Grenache, and Roussanne. A deep and complex wine with fresh fruit aromas and Mediterranean seasoning, balanced, harmonious, and fresh. Price: NIS 125. Feldstein Winery, Gilgamesh 2021 (credit: PR)

Lahat Winery, Red 2023

The winery focuses on wines that reflect a "personal terroir," a unique expression of the place, time, and the winemaker's personal vision. Syrah and Cabernet Sauvignon varieties created a juicy wine, with fresh red fruit aromas combined with attractive and intriguing earthy and peppery spices. Price: NIS 130. Lahat Winery, Red 2023 (credit: PR)

Vitkin Winery, Grenache Noir 2022

The wine was created at a winery that highly respects 'Mediterranean' varieties. Grenache Noir grapes were combined with a bit of Marselan, creating a wonderful wine with fresh and tart red fruit aromas, attractive florals, refreshing mint, and an abundance of sharp and delightful flavors. Price: NIS 150. Vitkin Winery, Grenache Noir 2022 (credit: PR)

Netofa Winery, Compass GSM 2023

The winery's choice of name hints at a search for direction and path, places, dreams, cultures, and people. The wine is a blend of Grenache, Syrah, and Mourvèdre, creating a complex yet delicate wine, with tart fruit aromas, a fairly full and rich structure, and a long finish. Price: NIS 160. Netofa Winery, Compass GSM 2023 (credit: PR)

Castel Winery, Grand Vin 2022

From the esteemed winery in the Judean Hills comes one of the wines that receives great appreciation and recognition every year, both in Israel and abroad. A blend of Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Petit Verdot.

An elegant and classic wine, with concentrated and complex aromas of red and black berries, attractive spices, purity, and wonderful balance, smooth velvetiness in the mouth, and a long and endless finish.

If possible, it is recommended to keep it for a few more years and drink its older siblings in the meantime. Price: NIS 250.