Brand news: Fashion with a vacation vibe and kosher surprises

Beloved lifestyle brand Gallabia launches a new collection—a colorful celebration radiating freedom, nature, and fun, for women who bring presence and unique style wherever they go.

The gorgeous collection is handmade, inspired by the magical jungles of Sri Lanka, with wild prints of animals and leaves, vibrant embroidery, and an array of light, soft, and breathable fabrics—perfect for the Israeli summer.

The urban line includes relaxed, flattering cuts: Airy tops, maxi, mini, and midi dresses—dripping in style and chic.

Gallabia (credit: Amir Tzuk)

The resort line will make you want to pack a suitcase—it includes beach robes, chic pareos, bags, towels, and other surprises with a vacation vibe.

Gallabia’s Spring-Summer 2025 collection is also featured in a particularly colorful pop-up store at Ofer Ramat Aviv Mall, open until the end of April, offering dreamy boho-chic pieces, premium beach dresses, stylish everyday cotton clothing, and items from the quality Greek brand Sun Of A Beach—perfect for summer and that always-welcome getaway.

Good girl and bad boy

Following the success of Carolina Herrera's Good Girl perfume line comes Good Girl Elixir – Very, the intense and bold version of the iconic fragrance series inspired by the diversity of femininity; the interplay between light and dark; gentleness and strength; sweetness and daring.

This fruity-amber scent opens with a sensual burst of juicy black cherry, with a heart of red rose, bourbon vanilla, and hints of amber. The bottle, shaped like a sexy stiletto, comes in a black-red gradient, resembling the black cherry, with a sparkling gold heel.

Since its 2019 launch, Bad Boy has become a symbol of masculine rebellion. The new scent, Bad Boy Elixir, is a tribute to Herrera’s luxurious leather craftsmanship. It is the most powerful and daring version of the iconic fragrance—exuding mysterious strength and sophistication. Carolina Herrera (credit: PR abroad)

Its backbone belongs to the fougère family, combining warm and sensual notes with aromatic sage, fine leather, and cedarwood—redefining the bold, aromatic woody scent.

The perfume opens with a fresh burst of bergamot, candied mandarin, and aromatic sage. The heart features lavender and refined leather for depth and sensuality. The base notes include cedarwood, cocoa, and incense.

The iconic lightning-bolt bottle strikes again, this time in a deep brown shade resembling handcrafted leather.

Potential has no age

Japanese skincare brand Shiseido launches Vital Perfection – Uplifting and Firming Advanced Cream, the next generation of its successful lifting and firming series. It offers improved effectiveness based on breakthrough ingredients and technologies—under the message "potential has no age." The line features four textures suited to various skin types and needs, for women who want to unlock their skin’s potential—regardless of age.

The Vital Perfection series gives the skin a firm, lifted, and radiant look. It leads the brand’s anti-aging innovations. The formula is based on the patented SafflowerRED™ technology—an active ingredient derived from safflower flowers in Japan’s Mogami region, supporting vital oxygen flow and enhancing skin’s self-renewal capabilities.

It also includes ReNeuraRED™ technology—a breakthrough innovation developed over 20 years of research into the skin’s internal nervous system. This technology activates skin responsiveness using botanical extracts like red ginseng root, Natsume, and Ashitaba, improving cellular communication and supporting vital flow. Shiseido (credit: PR abroad)

Italian touch

The Wonder Me series from Italian makeup brand Pupa Milano expands with a new liquid tint in four shades, a multi-purpose 3-in-1 concealer, and a matching corrector.

The tint has a lightweight texture, blurs, smooths, and refines pores and imperfections, providing a natural, light coverage. The formula contains 90% skincare ingredients for both immediate and long-term care, including natural extracts that work synergistically: Antioxidant Sicilian cactus extract for hydration, and stevia extract for smoothing and balancing the skin. Suitable for dry, normal, and combination skin.

The multi-purpose concealer smooths and minimizes signs of aging, dark circles, minor blemishes, and shadows on the face, while reducing pores and rough texture.

The formula includes 76% skincare ingredients and active components like evening primrose extract for improved skin elasticity and smoothness, and tea rose extract to boost skin defenses and soften expression lines. It provides medium matte coverage, suits all skin types, and comes in shades for every skin tone. A darker-toned concealer is offered for contouring. Pupa Milano (credit: PR abroad)

A comfortable experience

Just before Passover, Newpan launches a spring product collection focused on smart technology, comfort, and design. CEO Yaron Tzafadia: “We’re proud to launch the 2025 Passover and Spring collection, offering a wide range of home and kitchen appliances that combine innovation, quality, and convenience. Newpan continues to bring consumers leading global brands and technologies, making the home and kitchen experience more comfortable, advanced, and enjoyable.” Newpan (credit: PR)

Highlights include:

KitchenAid: The iconic mixer brand, manufactured in Ohio since 1919, designed bold-colored mixers in 1936. Now launching classic KSM175 and new professional KSM70 models with 11 speeds, a large bowl for 4 kg of dough, and a stable structure.

KitchenAid GO: A series of 6 cordless kitchen products powered by a rechargeable battery (sold separately) that works with all devices: chopper, personal shaker, hand blender, coffee grinder, kitchen vacuum, and hand mixer.

Cook Expert: A revolutionary multi-purpose food processor for easily and quickly preparing a variety of dishes. It cooks, steams, blends, and chops with automatic programs. The digital screen allows recipe selection, prep instructions, and manual cooking control.

Tefal: Offers a range of steam irons, vertical steamers, and innovative steam technology devices. The brand also enters the vacuum cleaner category with advanced cordless models.

Krups: The German brand since 1849 launches automatic coffee machines with high-quality stainless steel conical grinders and technology ensuring optimal water temperature and precise brewing.

Haier: Introduces a new 681-liter four-door fridge with a dedicated automatic ice maker in the freezer compartment.

Samsung: Launches an 842-liter stylish smart fridge with hidden water dispenser, water cooling and automatic ice systems, and a Family Hub smart entertainment system with a tablet and powerful speaker—connects to YouTube for music, recipes based on fridge contents, and more.

Samsung also unveils smart TVs in various sizes, with zero-gap wall installation, customizable thin frames in various colors. When off, the screen becomes an art piece with access to an art store of over 2,500 works. Stylish speaker frames can be customized with personal photos and combined with an art panel. Speakers are tri-directional with waveguides for even sound distribution.

Eurovision readiness

As part of Eurovision preparations, international beauty brand Moroccanoil continues for the sixth year as the competition’s main sponsor, under the message: “We celebrate art and individuality.”

To mark the occasion, the brand launches a special edition of its treatment oil in a unique size, featuring the country’s flag and a good-luck greeting.

The product is enriched with antioxidant-rich argan oil and vitamins that nourish, soften, and add shine to the hair. Moroccanoil (credit: PR)

Gifting and giving

Max Brenner keeps the tradition and launches Passover gifts that connect the world of chocolate with giving and love. The kosher-for-Passover collection includes a new praline set called Dream Collection, with a design evoking dreams and fantasies—of chocolate.

Staying true to its values of community contribution, the brand collaborates with ALUT (Israeli Society for Children and Adults with Autism). You can purchase a Haggadah adorned with illustrations by ALUT’s members and children to add to the gift boxes. The Haggadot are printed at the Be’eri printing house.

Gift boxes include: Dream Collection, Ultimate Passover Art Small, Muse Small, Wine & Chocolate. They come in a variety of sizes and styles, and can be customized with company logos and personal greetings. Max Brenner (credit: Ditales Studio)

Meal in a box

Premium Italian tuna brand Rio Mare launches a Passover series: Tuna in olive oil with mild chili, and tuna in olive oil with lemon and pepper. Also debuting is the Insalatissime Kosher-for-Passover series—tuna meals with vegetables, in Mexican-style and garden-style varieties. A perfect full meal anytime and anywhere—nothing beats high-quality tuna with corn, vegetables, beans, and more. Rio Mare (credit: Amir Tzuk, Malka Nihom)

Sip and enjoy

International brand Pompadour launches 12 Passover-approved teas and herbal infusions, including 10 caffeine-free options: Chamomile, lemon ginger, mint, ginger turmeric, fennel, rosehip hibiscus, ginger honey, wild berries, and New York chai—flavors to suit every holiday guest.

Starbucks, marketed in Israel by Osem-Nestlé, expands its lineup with Ristretto Shot capsules—intense, concentrated coffee with a strong presence for those seeking a quick, precision coffee experience.

The brand joins the global Short Cup trend—small, concentrated coffee drinks—and launches dark-roast Ristretto Shot capsules with intensity level 11. Each sip reveals strong coffee notes, balanced with natural sweetness, light acidity, and a full body. Capsules are suitable for two preparation sizes. Pompadour (credit: OSEM STUDIO, PR)

A sweet ending

Ferrero—the sweetest brand—launches a festive kosher-for-Passover treat: Kinder Mini Pear Hazelnut, a holiday edition that combines Kinder milk chocolate, creamy milk filling, and crunchy hazelnut pieces—a perfect balance of textures and flavors.