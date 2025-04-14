As part of its global and domestic expansion: Cybersecurity company White Hat unveils new branding. The company, founded in 2012 by Sharon Namirovsky and acquired in 2021 by American digital transformation giant EPAM, is launching a rebranding campaign as part of its development process and business growth. Since its acquisition by EPAM, White Hat has more than doubled its revenue, thanks to expanding operations internationally and in Israel, as well as strategic partnerships.

The new branding is intended to express the company’s story and how its operations are based on leveraging an attacker’s mindset to deliver optimal cybersecurity protection for organizations and companies. The branding choice is considered unusual in the cybersecurity field, where most companies stick to conservative and formulaic branding processes, while White Hat went through a different process that reflects its story as a professional strategic entity that offers a distinct approach to the industry. The new branding is designed to reflect the company’s values: executing work thoroughly and optimally, full dedication to its partners and people, attention to every detail, and finding solutions by all means. The branding process was led by Israeli branding firm Firma.

White Hat, recently selected as a finalist in the 2025 Cyber OSPAs (Cyber Outstanding Security Performance Awards), was acquired in 2021 by American digital transformation giant EPAM. Through teams of white-hat hackers, White Hat provides cybersecurity services to organizations in Israel and around the world, in sectors such as government, banking, insurance, high-tech, and more. These services are based on innovative methodologies and a deep understanding of the environment from the attacker’s point of view. White Hat’s toolkit and methodologies in the Incident Response field allow its clients to quickly reach a full understanding of an incident, how to manage, contain, and recover from it, and return the organization to business operations while improving preparedness for future incidents. The company’s services protect both the client’s physical site and cloud environment. These include the unique solution “Eye of the Enemy,” which continuously enhances the organization’s defense systems and tests their resilience against real-world incidents—as well as threat hunting, cyber intelligence, advanced persistent threat (APT) simulations, and advanced penetration testing (PT) performed using an attacker’s mindset. The company’s CEO is Nir Tenzer, its headquarters are located in Tel Aviv, and it employs 80 people, most of whom are in Israel.

White Hat CEO Nir Tenzer (credit: PR)

White Hat CEO Nir Tenzer: “Our new brand represents the next step in our journey to become a leading force in the cybersecurity field for leading global businesses, through precise, high-quality, uncompromising execution. Even today, we work with major companies, financial institutions, and critical infrastructure sites worldwide. This is an exciting new chapter, and we will continue to focus on our strengths—nurturing and retaining leading professional cyber teams, deep and meaningful investment in cyber research, and working with our partners. We are fully dedicated, and we will even expand that dedication.”

Firma CEO and founder Doron Goldenberg: “While the Israeli cybersecurity industry is booming, its branding is stuck in a loop where clear brand differentiation is nearly impossible. With White Hat, we knew we had to break that pattern. The rebranding positions the company and its people not as just another polished ‘Mercedes’ of the industry, but as the premium crossover of the cyber world: reliable and flexible, strategic yet execution-driven and unapologetic. Instead of indulging in the preferred mythology of the cybersecurity field, we chose to embrace reality—100% security is a myth, and what those responsible for security in organizations really need is a partner who is fast, flexible, and able to operate under tough conditions when necessary.”