Carmel Market-style pots, in your home: A Shabbat morning with Jachnun and Kubaneh

Botran 8 Rum, A.G.T.D

The active importer of food and alcohol is expanding its catalog and shelves, shaking up a category that had been somewhat dormant in recent years, and pouring a new drink into our lives.

Botran 8 Reserva Clásica Rum, a decorated rum (including a win for Best Rum in the World at the American WSWA competition), is produced in the mountains of Guatemala based on a traditional recipe and a decades-old process. It is aged using the Solera method, which blends liquids of various ages, giving it wonderful depth, a complex flavor, and a sip that works excellently on its own or as part of a more complex premium cocktail. Price: NIS 139.

Jachnun and Kubaneh, Carmela

A new move by the popular delivery website aims to bring Carmel Market into home kitchens, seasoned with nostalgic stories and skilled hands.

The series, under the natural branding "Carmela in the Carmel," was created by Carmela founders Yaniv and Naor Hassid with thoughts of heartwarming family meals.

It includes half-baked kubaneh (NIS 54.90) that just needs the oven, a family-size pot of jachnun (NIS 84.90) that requires overnight patience, and also a boxed jachnun version (NIS 49.90) if you already have a special pot. All of this is wrapped with a QR code that leads directly to a joyful Saturday morning playlist, or to a "Cooking at Home, Feeling in the Carmel" set that's just as cheerful, complete with a table that practically sets itself with tomato paste, hard and browned eggs, zhug, and whatever else feels right alongside.

Ristretto Shot Capsules, Starbucks

The global coffee brand expands its offerings with new, strong, and focused capsules.

These are Starbucks Ristretto Shot capsules, intensity level 11, which become a ristretto (25 ml) of course, or an espresso (40 ml), in line with the Short Cup trend whose goal is exactly that – a concentrated, short, fast, and highly caffeinated shot. For on-the-go moments, or a quick recharge break.

Sweetener substitute, SweetZero

And with the coffee, of course: the sweeteners shelf expands with a new and intriguing brand aiming to offer a no-compromise experience.

SweetZero's sugar substitute is based on erythritol and steviol, completely calorie-free, and appeals to the vegan and diabetic crowd. It dissolves well (1:1 ratio compared to regular sugar), is properly sweet, and does not carry noticeable aftertastes – not in baked goods and not in a cup of hot drink, for example. Price: NIS 24.90 for a 270g package.