This is the brand that will upgrade your kitchen

Food Appeal continues to innovate and upgrade the way we cook, serve, and experience food. This time, it does so with a particularly exciting launch – the BLACKBERRY series in new shades inspired by spices from the Israeli kitchen.

This is an advanced collection of pots and pans, carefully developed especially for the Israeli audience, with a perfect combination of technological innovation, luxurious design, and exceptional durability.

The BLACKBERRY series offers a smart and efficient solution for those looking for high-quality cookware that meets the demands of the modern kitchen – speed, efficiency, and health. The items in the series are made using cast aluminum technology, which maintains even and stable heat distribution over time and reduces the need to increase the flame intensity. The result – more even, economical, and faster cooking, with perfect control over the final outcome.

Food Appeal (credit: PR)

At the heart of the series is the innovative BLACK STONE inner surface – a coating that mimics natural marble stone, specially developed to provide exceptionally powerful non-stick properties. This means not only surprisingly easy cleaning but also the ability to cook with minimal oil – and enjoy healthier food without compromising on taste or texture.

The new series features a clean, modern, and impressive line, in deep and elegant black tones, that will suit any kitchen – classic or contemporary. The stylish handles, lids that fit every size, and luxurious finish – all make the cookware both functional and stunning on the countertop or table.

But beyond the beauty – these are highly durable items, suitable for intensive cooking, high heat, and prolonged daily use. They are scratch-resistant, do not warp with frequent use, and are compatible with various types of stoves – including induction.

Gila Roth, Marketing Manager at Food Appeal, stated: “Food Appeal is a brand committed to providing the home cook with the best tools for a cooking and creative experience in the kitchen. Every product we develop is carefully selected, maintaining quality, innovation, and a response to each customer’s individual needs. We believe that excellent service and understanding the customer are the keys to success, and we continue to develop and adapt our products to the modern and dynamic lifestyle of our customers.” Gila Roth, Marketing Manager at Food Appeal (credit: PR)

The new series includes a variety of sets in sizes of 3 pieces, 4 pieces, 5 pieces, 8 pieces, and 9 pieces – from small to large, deep and shallow – so you can choose exactly what suits you. The sets can be chosen in unique colors like garlic, ginger, cinnamon, or anise, with the color inspiration drawn from the world of spices.

Prices – up to 60% off until 30.4.2025. Available on the brand’s website and in chain stores.