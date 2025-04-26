Size does matter: The giant capsule that will take care of all your laundry

Gone are the days when you had to scrub, soap, pray, and throw up your hands in defeat when faced with stubborn stains. The maker of the Ariel laundry brand is now launching Ariel The Big One – a giant capsule that removes twice as many stains and odors without unnecessary rituals. Just throw it in the machine and let it work.

The capsule is large, powerful, and has superpowers that make stains disappear without a trace, without scrubbing, grumbling, or the need for a second wash.

If in the past we used to throw socks and a shirt into a 4 kg machine because that’s what was on the market, today we load up monster machines of 7, 9, and even 12 kg – but laundry detergents haven’t kept up, and most of us are left frustrated, relying on cleaning additives and stain removers.

Ariel The Big One is the solution for every laundry load – one garment, a whole family, or an entire wardrobe – one capsule is enough. The giant capsules are economical in terms of laundry and money, they dissolve quickly even at low temperatures, which means you can wash in cold water, save electricity and energy, enjoy a less intimidating electricity bill, and help the planet too.

Or Ellenzweig, VP of Marketing at Procter & Gamble Israel: “Ariel The Big One capsules bring groundbreaking innovation to the Israeli market as part of the brand’s quality, expertise, and many years of experience. We are very excited to be the third country in Europe to launch this product, which was developed by top scientists to deliver the best laundry results.”

A European study found that 88% of users already declared they would buy again, and 40% said it's the best product they've tried.

And the price? A pack of 15 capsules costs NIS 27, while a bag of 25 capsules costs NIS 45.

Available at all Super-Pharm branches and online.