A main addition: Festive red rice with ground beef

Rotem Liberzon, who specializes in Persian cooking, brings a recipe full of deep flavors.

The beef is seared, a generous amount of spices is added, and then the rice is added. It’s all mixed well and continues to cook. The result is a festive and well-crafted bowl of rich, red rice.

Ingredients:

½ kg Persian rice (well-rinsed, soaked in clean water for about half an hour, then cooked for 7 minutes in a pot with boiling water and 2 tablespoons of salt. Drain immediately to prevent further cooking)

½ kg ground beef

1 large onion, finely chopped

3 garlic cloves, chopped

1 package tomato paste (200 grams)

4 tablespoons olive oil

2 cups water

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon turmeric

Preparation:

1. Sauté the ground beef in a pan with olive oil until browned. Add the onion and garlic and continue sautéing. Add turmeric, salt, pepper, and tomato paste and continue sautéing. Pour in the water and cook until the sauce is uniform. Adjust seasoning.

2. Mix the cooked rice well with the meat, and serve.

Rotem Liberzon, in collaboration with Sugat