Airbus’ new plane looks like a propeller – but it’s from the future

Airbus unveils a hydrogen-powered aircraft with electric engines that could replace jet engines: Aviation giant Airbus presented this week its innovative hydrogen-powered aircraft concept at the company’s annual aviation conference held in Toulouse. This is a prototype in advanced development stages, representing one of the company’s leading directions toward emission-free aviation. The new aircraft, named ZEROe, uses four independent electric engines, each powered by hydrogen fuel cells producing two megawatts of power.

The most intriguing innovation – at least visually – is the appearance of the engines, which are mounted as external pods on the wings, similar to propeller engines commonly used in the pre-jet era. However, this is not a mechanical propeller, but a completely different technology that operates quietly, without combustion, and with particularly high energy efficiency.

A propeller is a mechanical thrust device – rapidly rotating blades connected to a piston engine or turbine, whose role is to push air backward and generate forward thrust. For many years, passenger and military aircraft used this technology – mainly until the 1960s, when jet engines began replacing them. Propellers were exposed, noisy, and limited in speed.

Old-school propeller. Just a resemblance (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Although the new Airbus aircraft includes four external engines with blades – which may look like propellers – in practice, they are full electric propulsion systems powered by fuel cells that carry out a hydrogen-oxygen oxidation reaction to generate electricity. There is no combustion, no fossil fuels, and no polluting emissions.

The concept presented is based on two central liquid hydrogen tanks feeding four separate fuel cells. Each fuel cell generates electricity for an independent engine, and together they power the aircraft quietly, cleanly, and efficiently. The entire system is expected to reach a total output of 8 megawatts – enough power to operate a short- to medium-range passenger aircraft.

Airbus reports that this technology is currently undergoing intensive testing. In 2023, the company successfully operated a propulsion system with a 1.2-megawatt output, and in 2024 completed integrated tests involving fuel cell systems, converters, gearboxes, heat exchangers, and electric engines.

In parallel, a ground test system for liquid hydrogen use, named LH2BB, was developed in collaboration with Air Liquide. This system allows safety testing and power distribution evaluations before actual flight. Airbus factory. Powered by quiet hydrogen technology (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Beyond the technological aspects, Airbus emphasizes the need to develop appropriate regulatory frameworks for hydrogen aviation. The company is also advancing this topic with international aviation and standards bodies, in order to prepare the infrastructure and frameworks that will allow such aircraft to enter commercial service.

According to Airbus’ forecast, the new aircraft may enter commercial service in the late 2030s, as part of the expected replacement for current single-aisle models like the A320. The technology is intended to complement – not replace – sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) solutions and is expected to be especially efficient on short- and medium-range routes.