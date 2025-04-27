Freshly roasted coffee and early norning pastries | The cart trend sweeping across Israel

Dozens of coffee carts opened during the Iron Swords War in the northern region. Now, after the ceasefire, all that’s left is for you to hit the road and enjoy a different kind of experience — with delicious, healthy food and coffee, breathtaking green landscapes, and a chance to support the northern economy, which suffered greatly during the war. At the Café Rico cart in Moshav Kanaf in the Golan Heights, you’ll find a unique coffee cart with a perfect view, tables, and chairs. Café Rico (credit: Tair Vinsiher)

Tair Vinsicher, the cart’s owner, shares that he sells sweet and savory pastries, sandwiches, desserts, coffee, soft drinks — and a wide smile, free of charge. What makes the cart special is the coffee, which he roasts on site. He also uses local ingredients. Prices range from NIS 40 to NIS 60. You can find more details on Instagram: Café Rico.

Another coffee cart is located in the free amusement park for the whole family — Pele Park in Yokneam Illit. There you can enjoy the Café Etztrubal cart, nestled under pine trees full of pretty cones, with tables and seating areas. Dafna Furman, the cart’s owner, says it opened about four days before the war began, in early October 2023.

Café Etztrubal (credit: Dafna Furman)

At this coffee cart, located in the park along the forest promenade, you’ll find coffee, hot chocolate, herbal infusions, homemade bagel toasts with special fillings (homemade pesto and cheese, caramelized onion and cheese, pizza), homemade cinnamon rolls, a variety of pies, sweet and savory pastries, ice creams, soft drinks, and on weekends — a shared kubaneh with treats, handmade sandwiches (including the bread), pastries baked in the early morning, salads, and more. Prices range from NIS 12 to NIS 55. For more information, you can contact Dafna: 052-8311521. Kubaneh (credit: Dafna Furman)

Another coffee cart can be found in the industrial area of Ma’ayan Tzvi, where The Passage Café offers health-conscious and vegan products — smoothies, special tea and coffee, and many gluten-free items. Prices range from NIS 10 to NIS 40. If you visit, you can enjoy a colorful and pleasant seating area and sample the café’s unique offerings. Coffee and Pastry (credit: Natali Navi)

More information about this cart can be found on Instagram and Facebook: The Passage Café. All three owners told Maariv that they are happy and excited to once again meet travelers, who are warmly invited to stop by, explore, and enjoy the northern scenery and relaxing atmosphere.