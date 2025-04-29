Brand news: Caring for the future of the world and the top designer who designs for everyone

Fashion Drop

Give a round of applause for the second drop by the successful designer Alon Livne for Castro, the launch of the Spring-Summer 2025 collection, a continuation of the collaboration between Livne and Castro. The expansive collection is bold and edgy, featuring fashion items for women, fashion accessories, shoes, jewelry, and for the first time, a men’s collection so they won’t feel left out. There are also gender-neutral items. Alon Livné and Castro (credit: Saar Pesach)

Scent of Spring

Spring at Alpha Cosmetics — the brand Tous is launching a special edition of the perfume Tous Sorbet Garden, a fragrance that captures the bloom of spring. For the first time, the perfume bottle and packaging were redesigned in collaboration with British illustrator Katie Smith, who brings out the wild and colorful side of the fragrance. The brand’s iconic teddy bear is painted in metallic, radiant orange. The illustrations depict a feminine, vibrant, colorful, intense, and positive world — a wild and lively garden that decorates the packaging and bottle with exotic flowers and playful TOUS teddy bears. The scent includes juicy fruity notes of mango, red apple, pear, and pink pepper; a floral harmony of ylang-ylang, white peony, and freesia; along with tonka beans, patchouli, and Dartanol® — a recycled ingredient.

Nature and the environment have been a central source of inspiration for the French fashion house Guerlain since 1828 — the year the company was founded. The Aqua Allegoria series was launched in 1999, as a tribute to nature and its hues, made from natural raw materials collected worldwide by scent researchers.

The new fragrance Aqua Allegoria Rosa Verde contains green notes of cucumber extract, rose water, nashi pear, and white musk. For the first time, the brand collaborates with an advanced research institute in Switzerland focusing on neuroscience, presenting a clinical test on the connection between the series’ scents and the brain’s neural response.

The perfumes contain between 90% to 95% ingredients of natural origin, alcohol from organic beet crops, symbolizing the brand’s commitment to the planet. The series is refillable and the bottles contain over 15% recycled glass. Smells like spring (credit: PR abroad)

At Elizabeth Arden, they’re launching White Tea Eau Lilac Eau de Toilette, a luxurious fragrance that brings a sense of calm, harmony, and freshness. It blends Italian mandarin, white tea, French purple lilac blossoms, southern wisteria, violet iris, warm notes of white woods, musk, sustainably sourced tonka, and jasmine. The vegan fragrance reflects Arden’s vision for quality and sustainability. The packaging was designed with environmental awareness, aligned with modern values of health and care for the planet.

The iconic bottle of Halloween Bliss perfume has been turned into digital art by Brazilian artist Beatriz Ortiz, who captured the magic of spring in an illustrated collage showcasing the delicacy of butterflies and their floral surroundings. The green color hints at nature and the central ingredient in the scent — juicy pear. Christopher Raynaud and Jordi Fernandez, leading perfumers, created a floral-fruity-musky fragrance: mandarin, bergamot, jasmine, peony, musk, moss, and Georgywood™ — a synthetic molecule with a cedar and amber scent. It contains 89.6% ingredients of natural origin.

The brand Couture Juicy celebrates life with the sparkling version of the perfume Viva La Juicy Le Bubbly, bringing seductive and luxurious glamor to the addictive classic scent. It features champagne notes, pink berries, gardenia, golden amber, blood orange, pink freesia, mandarin oil, gardenia petals, jasmine, orchid, vanilla, amber, praline, and more. The bottle reflects the brand’s iconic and playful style: a crystal cap adorned with a magenta mesh bow with metallic glitter, a sparkling pink bubble charm, and a pearl heel.

A Series Revolution

Nouvelle launches in Israel Scalp Habit, a new para-medical series for scientific scalp treatment, based on a holistic and comprehensive approach, born from deep research by Nouvelle laboratories in the field of new cosmetic technologies and the use of next-generation active ingredients.

The series includes 9 therapeutic products for 4 targeted solutions:

Purifying Treatment – for treating dandruff, seborrhea, and psoriasis.

Energizing System – to strengthen hair roots, prevent hair loss, and stimulate growth.

Sebum Control – for oily scalps and balancing sebum secretion.

Scalp Relief – for soothing sensitive scalps, reducing redness and irritation.

The products are based on scientific research conducted in Nouvelle laboratories and have been proven effective in improving scalp balance and strengthening hair follicles.

According to Li Investments, the brand’s importer, the products include black seed oil extracted from the Nigella Sativa plant, native to North Africa and Southwest Asia — an active ingredient for treating skin imbalance. The products contain 89%–98% natural ingredients. The series includes: a scalp cleansing peeling, dandruff scalp shampoo, invigorating serum for brittle, thinning hair, liquid and emulsion for calming sensitive scalp — a simple treatment routine promising to restore the scalp and hair to their natural health. Scalp Habit (credit: PR)

High Level

Lancôme launches Rénergie C.R.x. Triple Serum Retinol — a new serum in the RÉNERGIE series marking a technological breakthrough, the first in Lancôme in the field of retinol.

The powerful formula contains pure retinol, pure vitamin C, and X-peptide, providing anti-aging results and helps renew facial skin twice as fast compared to using retinol alone — an ideal solution for all skin types, including sensitive skin, recommended for use regardless of age or skin type.

UV Expert Supra Screen is another new serum that provides broad sun protection against UV rays while reducing early signs of aging caused by UV exposure (photo-aging). A critical step in a skincare routine, this product offers daily care that helps reduce the likelihood of accelerated skin aging and helps fight wrinkles, dark spots, dullness, and uneven skin tone. Rénergie C.R.x. Triple Serum Retinol (credit: PR abroad)

The lightweight formula contains active ingredients such as niacinamide–vitamin B3, vitamin E, and hydrophilic sun filters.

Also from Lancôme, Idôle Power—a new and powerful fragrance for bold women with confidence and independence, the floral-woody scent connects inner strength with breathtaking beauty, it contains notes of fresh rose, candied apple, Damask rose essence and jasmine, sandalwood, and wood.

Singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo is the face of the perfume and represents women who take charge of their destiny, write their own rules, and succeed on their own terms.

Sheer and nourishing

The international makeup brand M.A.C introduces Strobe Glow - Strobe Beam Liquid Blush—a new series of liquid blushes with an innovative water-based formula, enriched with vitamin E and shea butter. The sheer blush is customizable and instantly diffuses light for a glowing, natural look. It comes in 10 shades developed by makeup artists to flatter all skin tones.

Another new release—Strobe Highlighting Moisturizer Cream—a pearlescent facial moisturizer for a radiant and glowing look, inspired by fashion runways. It provides the effect of daylight or candlelight, suitable for use alone, as a foundation base, or as a highlighter.

It contains hyaluronic acid for hydration, a Barrier-Boosting Blend with ceramides, and shimmering Crystal Pearls that reflect light to enhance the skin’s natural glow. Suitable for all skin types, it illuminates and nourishes the skin with vitamins. M.A.C (credit: PR abroad)

Sichuan for the face

Sebocalm, the dermo-cosmetic brand, adds Sichuan Lifting to its product line—a serum with a lifting effect that immediately reduces the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines for a smooth and firm facial look. The serum helps soothe skin prone to redness or irritation and is suitable for all skin types, especially normal to dry.

The serum is based on Sichuan pepper extract, known for its skin-firming and soothing properties. It is enriched with active ingredients such as panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) to smooth skin texture, and peptides that help reduce the appearance of fine lines. The serum has been dermatologically tested for sensitive skin. Sebocalm (credit: PR)

Sweet greetings

At Super-Pharm, they don’t break tradition—for the 20th year, the chain is launching a fundraising campaign to raise awareness for early detection of type 1 diabetes—juvenile diabetes. As part of the campaign, greeting card packs are sold for 10 shekels, with all proceeds going to the Israel Juvenile Diabetes Association.

At Super-Pharm branches and online, until May 9, packs of three greeting cards are sold for NIS 10. The cards were designed with the help of Doronit, and the back of the packs shows signs for identifying type 1 diabetes—signs that can help with early detection of the disease. Sweet greetings (credit: PR)

Stepping into homeware

If you thought TOGO only designed shoes, bags, and fashion accessories for all, the chain is introducing a new category of home products such as: scented candles in decorative glass cups, aromatic oils and stylish humidifiers; massage guns; smart storage solutions like shoe racks; reusable bottles and other practical items that upgrade daily routines. TOGO (credit: Amiram Ben Yishai)

Caring for kids

The international skincare brand Weleda Baby is launching, for the first time, toothpastes with fluoride in especially gentle formulas containing ingredients of natural origin, organic plant-based elements, and calendula flower extract in a natural, pleasant flavor and delicate texture combined with fluoride for toddlers’ and children’s oral hygiene.

The line includes two fluoride toothpastes designed to protect against cavities and strengthen tooth enamel: one for toddlers from the first milk tooth until age 6, and one for children aged 6 to 12. The toothpastes contain no synthetic substances, added sugars, artificial sweeteners, or preservatives. Weleda Baby (credit: PR)

On the grill

Ahead of Israel’s 77th Independence Day, Tirat Zvi—one of Israel’s leading producers of meat delicacies and sausages—is launching Mana Mana, a pack of chicken sausages divided into 3 separate portions, with 4 sausages in each, aiming to meet the needs of consumers who tend to freeze sausages and have trouble separating them when frozen. Additionally, they’re launching, for the first time, a family-sized pack of 840g chicken thigh sausages to join the existing 300g packs, as well as Mugzemet—a 24cm chicken sausage, twice the length of current chicken sausages, designed to fit a bun. Tirat Zvi (credit: PR)

According to data from StoreNext, the sausage market in Israel amounted to approximately NIS 258 million in 2024, with a 4.2% increase in sales. In the first two months of 2025, the upward trend continued, with a growth of 6.2% compared to the same period last year. About 70% of the sales are of chicken sausages.