With a roller coaster and water park: Giant cruise ship launched – how does it not sink?

A roller coaster, a water park, and 160,000 tons floating above water: The launch ceremony for the Norwegian Aqua ship was held yesterday at the Port of Miami, officially making it the new flagship of Norwegian Cruise Line. This is the first luxury ship in the Prima Plus series, considered the next generation of cruise ships – larger, smarter, and packed with advanced attractions. It measures approximately 322 meters in length and over 40 meters in width.

The ship was built at the Fincantieri shipyards in Italy and is designed to carry up to approximately 3,571 passengers and 1,388 crew members. On its deck spreads a massive entertainment complex including shows, dining areas, a water park, and technological attractions such as the Slidecoaster – a hybrid of a roller coaster and water slide, considered the first of its kind in the world. Slidecoaster, the first water coaster of its kind (credit: Company website)

In addition, the ship features quiet areas for adults only, infinity pools, shopping zones, fitness facilities, and some of the most advanced spa amenities in the maritime world.

The ceremony was held according to maritime tradition, with the champagne bottle smashed against the side of the ship to ensure a safe voyage broken by none other than Emmy Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet, who was appointed as the ship's “godfather.” The event also included a tribute show to the pop icon Prince and a festive announcement of the expansion of the company’s private island in the Bahamas – Great Stirrup Cay – which will offer pools, children’s areas, internal transportation services, an adults-only beach club, and new play facilities for the whole family.

The Norwegian Aqua will now embark on seven-day cruises to the Caribbean, with stops in Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, St. Thomas, Tortola, and the Bahamian island of Great Stirrup Cay. In fall 2025, it will begin operating routes from New York to Bermuda, before returning to Miami for another winter of Caribbean cruises. Building a giant ship at the factory. This is how the mega-ship stays afloat (credit: Maariv Online)

How Does Such a Massive Ship Not Sink?

Despite its immense weight, the Norwegian Aqua does not sink – thanks to a combination of physical principles and precise engineering design. First, the ship is built to displace water equal to its own weight. According to Archimedes' principle, a stable object in water will displace liquid that weighs the same as the object itself – and this is what allows it to float. To ensure this, the ship’s body was designed with a relatively wide and flat structure, providing stability and buoyancy.

In addition, the ship includes complex control systems that maintain balance even in rough sea conditions. For example, stabilizers located on the sides of the hull extend and retract as needed, balancing the motion. Systems that control water levels in different sections of the hull help maintain automatic balance. The ship is also equipped with powerful engines positioned low in the body – which lowers the center of gravity and contributes to stability.

Moreover, the materials used to build the Norwegian Aqua were carefully selected: Light but strong steel, precise reinforcements, and complete waterproof sealing. All of these allow the giant ship to carry thousands of people, pools, roller coasters, restaurants, and living spaces – and still remain stable and safely afloat.