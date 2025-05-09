The secret in the can: What turns a can of tuna into a gourmet delight

In recent years, more and more Israelis are adding tuna to their regular diet—at the family dinner table, in school sandwiches, after workouts, and practically at every opportunity. But what really sets regular tuna apart from excellent tuna, and who is responsible for making sure the fish that lands on our plates meets the highest standards?

We met the man who can spot premium tuna before it even leaves the factory—Eliav Gidron, StarKist’s food technologist, who treats each fillet cut as if it were caviar. We tried to understand what transforms a simple canned food into a true delicacy—and discovered it’s much more complex than we thought.

“It all starts with choosing the suppliers,” explains Gidron. “We work with the world’s largest and leading producer, a body with tens of thousands of employees and dozens of international factories. This isn’t just some anonymous plant—it’s a global organization that operates according to the strictest standards in the industry.”

Behind what seems like a simple product—a can of tuna—lies an entire world of expertise, meticulousness, and advanced quality control that most of us are completely unaware of.

Give us a glimpse into a day in the life of a food technologist.

“I’m responsible for everything behind the scenes of the product: Quality control, formulation specifications, regulation, lab testing, approvals with the Ministry of Health—and the list goes on. We ensure that every product leaving the factory meets all requirements, both in terms of regulations and nutritional values and texture.”

A typical day for Gidron sounds like a journey through the world of tuna. “In the morning I check new samples that arrived from factories in Asia, at noon I analyze lab results, and by afternoon we’re already talking to suppliers about new product development. We’re constantly thinking ahead—what flavors will be hits, how we can innovate, how we ensure every product meets all requirements. And that always, always includes tastings.”

The Secret of Double Testing

But StarKist’s innovation starts with quality. One of the company’s unique practices is its double quality control process. “We,” explains Gidron, “test the product twice: Once during production—with supervision from our quality control personnel—and again when the product arrives in Israel. At this stage, we open containers, sample products, and test them again in our labs. This is a very rare standard in the industry.”

And speaking of standards—it turns out not every tuna is truly quality tuna. There are significant differences between fish types, and not every product labeled “tuna” meets the strict criteria that Gidron is willing to approve. “We work only with Skipjack and Yellowfin varieties—which are juicier, milder in flavor, and also considered safer from a health perspective.”

But most consumers have no way of knowing which species is used; it’s not even always printed on the can.“Exactly. Most products don’t clearly state the type of fish, and consumers don’t really know what they’re buying. Sometimes it says ‘small tuna,’ which sounds innocent, but in reality, it’s an inferior species unrelated to its size.” Tuna salad (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Why is it so important—does it really matter if it’s Skipjack or something else?

“Yes, and it’s even a health issue. Skipjack has a short life cycle, so it absorbs much less mercury and toxins. We measure mercury levels that are five times lower than the permissible standard. That’s very significant, especially for people who eat tuna regularly.”

One topic that particularly surprised us is the fishing environment. “Our tuna comes from the equatorial region—from the depths of the Pacific and Indian Oceans, far from any sources of pollution,” says Gidron. “These are fishing journeys that last for weeks, reaching areas where the fish live naturally and without negative human impact. It’s the complete opposite of coastal fishing, where the waters are saturated with heavy metals and pollutants.”

Still, what truly determines tuna quality? Gidron answers without hesitation: “First of all, it must be 100% quality tuna. Just tuna—no additives, no other parts.” Sounds basic? Not necessarily. “There are products on the market that use dark parts, shredded meat, and even mixes of different fish species.”

And what about appearance? It turns out there's a significant difference. “We do manual fillet cleaning, physically separating the light, high-quality meat from the less desirable parts. It’s a precise job that requires skill. Anything that doesn’t meet the standard—doesn’t go into the can.”

What’s really in the can?

Now, let’s pause for a quick “Did you know?” segment. So—did you know? Canned tuna contains no preservatives. The preservation is done in the most natural way possible: Sterilization at high heat. Gidron explains: “The sealed can is cooked at around 120 degrees Celsius, which destroys bacteria and extends shelf life without any need for chemical additives. The can is completely sealed, and nothing can get in.”

StarKist is an innovative company that was among the first to offer a wide variety of oil types, including high-quality olive oil. Among other products, it developed the MIX TUNA series—ready-to-eat tuna meals with rice, pasta, and legumes—and the hot meals series Lunchbox, which come with a carbohydrate side for microwave heating.

“We never stop innovating,” says Gidron, “but always with one foundation—quality. No compromises. Our tuna isn’t just about taste, but about what’s behind it—a precise production process, constant supervision, and commitment to consumers.”

So next time you’re standing in front of the tuna shelf at the supermarket, remember: Not every can tells the same story. There are people who check, taste, and ensure that every bite is not only delicious—but also safe, high-quality, and respectful of what goes into your body. Because when they say “100% premium tuna,” at StarKist—they mean it. Every step of the way, from ocean to plate.

