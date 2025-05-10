With an investment of NIS 350,000: Rebranding of FREE health snacks by Schestowitz

The FREE health snack brand, by Schestowitz, is undergoing a rebranding campaign aimed at unifying all sub-series under a single design language. The campaign expresses the brand's commitment to transparency, quality, and the consumption experience—with a clear and sharp message: 100% gluten-free.

The new branding, with an estimated investment of approximately NIS 350,000, focuses on simplicity, a uniform look, and a clean design line that makes it easier for consumers to choose the snack that suits them best. The new packaging highlights the brand's core values—gluten-free and better nutritional values—while preserving the taste.

The new look of the brand is expected to appear on shelves in the coming days, nationwide, and will span all existing series of the brand. Alongside this, the brand will launch new products. The first launch under the new look will hit the shelves this week with the peanut snack series and includes two flavors: peanut and almond snack with cranberries and dark chocolate, and peanut and almond snack with salted caramel.

Dina Shtof, FREE Marketing Manager at the Schestowitz Group: “The rebranding of FREE brings a new approach to the world of health snacks; instead of focusing on what’s not there, it emphasizes what is: rich flavors, innovation, and true enjoyment of the snacks. The brand’s core values encourage freedom of choice, joy, and lightness, alongside a commitment to healthy solutions that suit everyone—vegans, those avoiding gluten, or simply lovers of quality snacks.”

Shtof also stated: “We identified a need to create greater awareness of FREE’s values, with the goal of establishing its status among new audiences, as a leading, young, and dynamic brand, and to sharpen its main message: offering healthy solutions without compromising on taste—on one hand, it provides an enjoyable and varied eating experience, free of guilt, and on the other hand without compromising on quality and health. The new branding reflects this message exactly: real freedom to choose well, enjoy, and feel great. More colorful, bolder, and offering more—as befitting the new branding.” According to her: “We intend in the coming year to launch new series and additional exciting products.”

The FREE health snack brand offers snacks and products tailored to a healthy lifestyle, with an emphasis on excellent taste and enjoyment of the eating experience. It includes a wide variety of products in the categories of cereal bars, granola, crackers, and more, containing only natural ingredients and no added sugar.