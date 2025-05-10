Brand news: SACK’S new collection and the spice that will lift your kitchen

Mexico in Israel

Mexican breeze, Israeli sun and perfect style — the Israeli fashion brand SACK’S launches Cabana, the third drop in the Spring-Summer 2025 collection, and the vibe is clear: Freedom, warm sunshine, a gentle breeze, and colors that tell a story. The collection feels like a vacation — vibrant and lively prints, flowing feminine cuts, and touches of color that add effortless summer chic. It's an invitation to feel special, natural, and full of style — exactly what summer should be.

The collection includes airy chiffon dresses that flutter with every step, two-piece sets and suits that can be mixed and matched to create the perfect total look, embroidered cover-ups, tops with vibrant prints, suits with unique embroidery, and accessories that complete the summer vibe.

Summer is local, but the style is international, maintaining high standards of quality, with an emphasis on soft fabrics suitable for the local climate, unique prints developed especially for the brand, and meticulous attention to every detail.

SACK'S (credit: Shay Yehezkel)

Breaking the Wind

The niche fragrance brand Serge Lutens adds the new perfume Le Perce-vent to its Noir collection, which embodies the brand's DNA in its purest form and reflects Lutens’ style and complexity — a manifesto of diverse, rich scents full of nuances and uncompromising quality.

The name of the new fragrance is "Wind Breaker" — a scent that brings a feeling of calm and envelops with warmth, offering refuge and shelter from a storm that may occur in our inner or outer world. With musk notes, sage oil extract, and white amber, the scent is radiant, spiritual, and inspiring.

Lutens is considered nothing less than a genius. He created Dior’s first makeup collection, and thanks to him, the Japanese brand Shiseido became a global success. His private brand, launched in 2000, is among the most prestigious: “The image that comes to my mind is the eye of a cyclone storm: The silent center, the place where one can find refuge from the fearsome gusts created by its monstrous suction force. Unlike those swept into the stormy waltz of its choking twists, Le Perce-vent will not disappear with the wind!” Serge Lutens (credit: PR abroad)

White Nights

Between sweet dreams and a hot summer, the brand Femina launches the Summer Luxe 2025 collection and proves once again that style and comfort can live in peace in the same drawer — especially with the new summer collection that makes us want to stay in pajamas all day, and even go out for coffee in them.

The collection is exactly what we need on hot days — soft and breathable fabrics, minimalistic and flattering cuts that don’t scream “look at me” but do whisper “hey, I’m gorgeous,” and a calming color palette of pastel pink, mint green, and everything in between. Fabrics include 100% cotton in various textures — because comfort is the new beautiful — piqué, tetra, and pointelle with heart-shaped perforations (because your heart wants to breathe too), dotted satin, and shiny textured fabric — for those days when you want a bit of glam even indoors.

In short, it’s not just underwear, it’s a lifestyle — freedom, comfort, and chic — even when no one sees us, but we see ourselves. Femina (credit: Simone Elmalem)

For Men Only

The signature perfume of Hermès, Terre d’Hermès e.d.p Intense, arrives exclusively at the April chain and is renewed with notes of black earth, roasted coffee, and lava rock — the creation of Christine Nagel, Hermès’ head perfumer, who says: “The dialogue between man and earth continues. This time I wanted to represent black, powerful earth, with inner fire rising to the surface. For me, that was the essence of human strength, and I wanted to express it in terms of scent.”The perfume offers a powerful interpretation of the iconic fragrance launched in 2006, which conquered the world with accords of bergamot, black pepper, cedarwood, roasted coffee, and licorice wood — blending into an energetic experience.

The bottle is updated with a matte black cap inspired by lava, a red-brown lacquer simulating fusion, and metallic wings that reflect light.

The nostalgic brand Givenchy launches Gentleman Society – e.d.p Ambrée, two years after opening the Gentleman men’s fashion boutique. Hubert de Givenchy created the iconic fragrance that became a legend, blending elegance, style, and awareness, and representing refined masculinity, presence, and strength — Givenchy’s vision. Now, 50 years later, the brand’s Gentleman Society community expands, bringing together exceptional men with innovative thinking and shared values: Social awareness, uncompromising loyalty, elegance with a wink of boldness, and a genuine desire to positively impact society. The brand connects groundbreaking figures through a series of fragrances combining courage and daring.

The scent draws inspiration from Hubert de Givenchy’s colorful and free-spirited nature and his unique lifestyle. The new perfume is designed for dazzling men — artists, bon vivants, athletes, and stars who radiate charisma and a unique glow. The bottle features a metal plate with the G4 logo — the Gentleman Society community’s mark — with the logo in champagne gold.

Notes include narcissus absolute, a quartet of vetiver, Madagascar vanilla, leather hints, tobacco, and Australian sandalwood — creating an addictive and rich scent.

The men’s lifestyle brand John Varvatos launches John Varvatos XX e.d.t, a fragrance celebrating art, style, and music as the ultimate form of self-expression. The scent is masculine and sensual with notes of red apple, cardamom, geranium and violet flowers, orange blossom, coffee, and sandalwood. For men only (credit: PR abroad)

Summer at the Terminal

The fashion and lifestyle website Terminal X launches its Summer 2025 collections focusing on three worlds: Beach and resort fashion with swimwear and beachwear in trendy and updated colors, bold animal prints, sheer and airy fabrics; a central collection offering a contemporary take on key fashion trends including pastel colors, plaid and striped prints, boho and sporty looks, and blends of tailored, evening, and casual styles.

The highlight is a capsule collection — Adidas Rewark — a unique collaboration based on fashion and sustainability values. It includes 16 items designed with environmental consciousness, made from excess Adidas production stock originally slated for destruction. The items were redesigned by Terminal X’s design team combined with surplus items from the house brand.

If you fall in love with one of the items and can’t resist the urge, everything is available on the site with next-day home delivery.

Dana Eini, Terminal X Fashion VP: “The collection expresses the peak of creativity, style, and innovation identified with our company. Throughout the year, we design and present dozens of collections that dictate Israel’s leading trends, and this time we chose to tell the season’s story from three angles, including a connection between contemporary design and environmental thinking.” Terminal X (credit: Dima Taliansky)

Sweet Wrinkles

It turns out that excess sugar doesn’t just harm our health — it also damages skin health. The brand Nivea launches Q10 Anti-Aging Expert Serum with dual action to prevent skin aging signs caused by sugar consumption — a process called glycation.

Sugar weakens collagen and elastin in the skin and causes loss of skin elasticity — one of the factors in wrinkle formation. The serum works with Glycostop anti-glycation technology, helps reduce deep wrinkles, and contains the highest concentration of pure Q10², which helps prevent new wrinkles from forming.

Also from Nivea Q10 — a wrinkle-filling serum promising a reduction in wrinkles and fine lines within 5 minutes; significantly filling four types of wrinkles — forehead, eyes, lips, and sides of the mouth — within two weeks; and a noticeable reduction in the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines within two weeks. The active ingredients penetrate 10 skin layers deep and help fight stubborn wrinkles. Nivea (credit: PR)

Towels or Not to Be

The Israeli lifestyle brand Takeanap, which connects textiles with home, fashion, sustainability, and innovation, launches Quality 700 – a premium towel series with a minimalist and clean design, made from 100% combed Egyptian cotton and high-density weight.

The towels combine supreme comfort with precise aesthetics and provide an exceptional softness – like in a luxurious boutique hotel. They are produced using Zero Twisted technology, where the cotton fibers remain straight and uncurled – giving the towel a velvety feel, ultra-soft volume, and absorption capacity up to 3 times higher than a regular towel. They dry quickly and maintain their texture and shape even after hundreds of washes and over time.

As part of the commitment to sustainability and health, the towels undergo an eco-friendly dyeing process without irritating substances – making them ideal even for sensitive skin and babies.

The collection is available in 6 monochromatic shades: sage green, crisp white, stone, tobacco, powder pink, and mocha, and in 4 sizes, with a logo embroidery on a wide border. Takeanap (credit: Tali Levitin)

A Winning Flavor

Do you know that feeling when you stash pizza seasoning packets in a drawer just in case? We’re happy to announce that the era of disappearing seasoning packets in the cutlery drawer is over. Due to demand, Domino’s Pizza launches the beloved pizza seasoning in an enlarged 120g package – but hurry, it will be sold in a limited edition while supplies last, on the website, in the app, and at all branches of the chain for an attractive price of just NIS 15.

The seasoning comes in a spice shaker with a convenient spout, so now you can upgrade your home meals – because why should only the pizza enjoy it? Add it to meats (Independence Day is around the corner), potatoes, and more. Domino’s Pizza's beloved pizza seasoning (credit: DAN PERETZ)

Italian Luxury

The Israeli company Omega Dor, specializing in marketing kitchen electrical appliances from luxury Italian brands, set its mission 23 years ago to combine the Italian tradition of gourmet cooking, advanced technology, and elegant design. Over the years, recognizing that the kitchen is the heart of the home, the company became a home to brands that symbolize quality, with an emphasis on international luxury brands from leading family-owned businesses bringing new innovations.

These days, a showroom is opening in Herzliya Pituach under the Italian brand ILVE, which will operate a fully equipped kitchen at the heart of the store to demonstrate the company’s electrical appliances live. In the showroom, a variety of refrigerators, wine coolers, range hoods, built-in ovens, and combined gas/electric/induction cooktops will be displayed. A space will regularly host architects and interior designers.

Among the brands featured:

ILVE – specializing in stoves, cooktops, and kitchen electrical appliances since 1952;

Bompani – specializing in home electrical products since 1954;

Le Imperial – kitchen electrical appliances;

Mondin – kitchen appliances, including range hoods, ovens, induction and gas cooktops;

Uniqa – manufacturer of hoods with luxurious designs and advanced technologies. Italian Luxury (credit: Le Imperial, ILVE)

Caring for Puppies

Royal Canin, the French manufacturer of the super-premium brand for dog and cat nutrition and health, launches the campaign “Give Your Puppy the Best Start to Life” to raise awareness of the nutritional and developmental needs during the early stages of a puppy’s life. It is intended for owners of puppies or those planning to adopt, aiming to promote and guide responsible adoption and increase awareness of the benefits of integrated nutrition.