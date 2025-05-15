Revolution in the Druze town: A new neighborhood with hundreds of apartments and a green park

The National Committee for Planning and Building of Preferred Housing Complexes, chaired by Rabbi Natan Elnatan, this week approved the Ministry of Construction and Housing’s plan to establish a new residential neighborhood in the Druze town of Kisra-Sumei in the Western Galilee.

The plan covers about 280 dunams in the northeastern part of the town and includes the construction of 637 housing units in 2–4 story buildings, while preserving the rural character of Druze construction. Of these, 437 units will include accessory dwelling units, aimed at further meeting the local housing needs.

Most of the plan is based on state land and is intended to provide housing solutions for the growing local Druze population. As part of advancing the plan, an extensive public participation process was held with landowners in the area.

The plan to expand the Druze town Kisra-Sumei (credit: Rendering: Anat Pick Architecture and Urban Planning Office)

In addition to residential construction, the plan includes a new educational campus, about 2,400 square meters of commercial space, and the possibility of establishing small businesses within the residential plots — an initiative aimed at revitalizing the public space and strengthening the local economy.

From an environmental perspective, emphasis was placed on preserving existing natural values. About 60 dunams will be allocated for open spaces, including a central town park covering 37 dunams. In addition, terraces will be built to retain surface runoff, with the goal of protecting the nearby Peki’in Stream.

"This is an important milestone in the development of the North"

Minister of the Interior, Moshe Arbel, welcomed the approval of the plan: "The approval for the establishment of a new residential neighborhood in Kisra-Sumei is important news for the Druze community and for the development of the entire Galilee. This is a plan that balances development needs with environmental preservation and community texture."

Minister of Construction and Housing, Yitzhak Goldknopf, added: "This is an important milestone in the development of the North and in meeting sectoral and communal needs. The plan combines quality housing, public spaces, and employment, and will serve as a model for balanced development."

Rabbi Natan Elnatan, Chair of the National Committee for Planning and Building of Preferred Housing Complexes, concluded: "The plan has high implementation potential and is expected to significantly contribute to the town’s development and the strengthening of its economic growth."

The plan was prepared by Anat Pick Architecture and Urban Planning Ltd.